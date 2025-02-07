Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMXF | ISIN: US21044C1071 | Ticker-Symbol: CQY
Tradegate
07.02.25
09:30 Uhr
82,50 Euro
+1,00
+1,23 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,0088,0017:26
87,0088,0017:26
PR Newswire
07.02.2025 13:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

Finanznachrichten News

Revenue Up 42% Compared to Q1 FY24
Adjusted Net Income Up 35% Compared to Q1 FY24
Adjusted EBITDA Up 68% Compared to Q1 FY24
Record Backlog of $2.66 Billion
Company Raises FY25 Outlook

DOTHAN, Ala., Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets throughout the Sunbelt, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Today we are reporting strong first quarter performance, with revenue growth of 42% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 68% compared to the first quarter last year, which led to an exceptional first quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.25%. The outstanding operational performance of our family of companies throughout the Sunbelt and favorable weather during the quarter produced these strong results. We also continued to win more project work, growing our project backlog to a record $2.66 billion. We were pleased to have completed the transformational acquisition of Lone Star Paving, our new platform company in Texas, during the first quarter. In addition, we have completed two acquisitions since January 2025. In January, we entered Oklahoma by acquiring our eighth platform company, Overland Corporation, which is well-positioned to participate in the strong economic activity occurring in southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. Earlier this week, we announced our latest strategic acquisition with the purchase of Mobile Asphalt Company in Mobile, Alabama. This represents a significant expansion of our presence in the Mobile metro area and the surrounding southwestern Alabama markets following our initial entry into Mobile last September. Reflecting these strong first quarter results and incorporating the expected contribution of these two newly acquired companies, we are raising our fiscal 2025 outlook ranges."

Revenues were $561.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 41.6% compared to $396.5 million in the same quarter last year. The $165.1 million revenue increase included $120.9 million of revenues attributable to acquisitions completed during or subsequent to the three months ended December 31, 2023, and an increase of approximately $44.2 million of revenues in the Company's existing markets. The mix of total revenue growth for the quarter was approximately 11.2% organic and approximately 30.4% from recent acquisitions.

Gross profit was $76.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $51.9 million in the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses were $44.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $35.5 million in the same quarter last year, and as a percentage of total revenues, decreased to 7.9% compared to 8.9% in the same quarter last year.

Due to acquisition-related expenses in the first quarter, net loss was $3.1 million and diluted losses per share were $0.06 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to net income of $9.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net income(1) was $13.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. This measure adjusts for the impact of certain one-time expenses related to the Lone Star Paving acquisition, which management views as a transformative acquisition. Using adjusted net income, diluted earnings per share for the first quarter would have been $0.25.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $68.8 million, an increase of 68% compared to $40.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Project backlog was a record $2.66 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.62 billion at December 31, 2023 and $1.96 billion at September 30, 2024.

Smith added, "In fiscal 2025, we continue to see strong industry tailwinds relative to customer demand for both publicly funded and commercial project work. We operate in well-funded and growing Sunbelt states representing some of the fasting growing areas in the country that are supported by healthy state and federal funding programs. We continue to project growth and enhanced profitability for CPI, and we plan to deliver long-term value to our investors and other stakeholders."

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

As previously announced, CPI's outlook for fiscal 2025 with regard to revenue, net income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is as follows:

  • Revenue in the range of $2.66 billion to $2.74 billion
  • Net income in the range of $93.0 million to $105.6 million
  • Adjusted net income(1) in the range of $109.5 million to $122.1 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $375.0 million to $400.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in the range of 14.1% to 14.6%

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "CPI's growth strategy of partnering with experienced local operators who know how to build and operate great companies that we can further support within our larger organization is a proven and repeatable model that works. With a strong balance sheet and experienced team, we expect to generate strong returns as we grow our geographic footprint and increase the size and scale of the company through this proven strategy to increase profitability and expand margins. Our country's infrastructure repair and maintenances needs are not only considerable, but also growing as roadway capacity increases throughout the Sunbelt. The Board and I are more bullish about CPI's future that at any point in the past, as we will continue to benefit from opportunities afforded by a generational investment in infrastructure, the fast-growing economies in the Sunbelt, and numerous organic and acquisitive growth opportunities to scale our organization and deliver value to our stockholders."

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through February 14, 2025 by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode ID: 13750700#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating in local markets throughout the Sunbelt in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, the Company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]
(713) 529-6600

- Financial Statements Follow -

(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

Construction Partners, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)




For the Three Months Ended
December 31,



2024


2023

Revenues


$ 561,580


$ 396,505

Cost of revenues


485,009


344,625

Gross profit


76,571


51,880

General and administrative expenses


(44,266)


(35,454)

Acquisition-related expenses


(19,552)


(527)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, net


1,055


836

Operating income


13,808


16,735

Interest expense, net


(18,130)


(3,746)

Other (expense) income


421


(28)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes


(3,901)


12,961

Provision (benefit) for income taxes


(849)


3,118

Earnings from investment in joint venture


1


-

Net income (loss)


(3,051)


9,843

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax





Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap contract, net


2,869


(7,105)

Unrealized gain (loss) on restricted investments, net


(333)


400

Other comprehensive income (loss)


2,536


(6,705)

Comprehensive income (loss)


$ (515)


$ 3,138






Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:





Basic


$ (0.06)


$ 0.19

Diluted


$ (0.06)


$ 0.19






Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





Basic


54,160,317


51,892,426

Diluted


54,160,317


52,430,864






Construction Partners, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31,


September 30,


2024


2024


(unaudited)



ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 132,504


$ 74,686

Restricted cash

564


1,998

Contracts receivable including retainage, net

384,076


350,811

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

35,705


25,966

Inventories

145,208


106,704

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

25,059


24,841

Total current assets

723,116


585,006

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,030,892


629,924

Operating lease right-of-use assets

42,513


38,932

Goodwill

644,206


231,656

Intangible assets, net

88,120


20,549

Investment in joint venture

85


84

Restricted investments

17,473


18,020

Other assets

21,511


17,964

Total assets

$ 2,567,916


$ 1,542,135

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 171,608


$ 182,572

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

136,660


120,065

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

10,586


9,065

Current maturities of long-term debt

37,719


26,563

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

113,176


42,189

Total current liabilities

469,749


380,454

Long-term liabilities:




Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs

1,183,132


486,961

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

32,650


30,661

Deferred income taxes, net

53,335


53,852

Other long-term liabilities

17,982


16,467

Total long-term liabilities

1,287,099


587,941

Total liabilities

1,756,848


968,395

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024

-


-

Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 47,550,777 shares
issued and 47,158,599 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024, and 44,062,830 shares
issued and 43,819,102 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024

47


44

Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,691,408 shares
issued and 8,765,803 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 11,784,650 shares
issued and 8,861,698 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024

12


12

Additional paid-in capital

527,986


278,065

Treasury stock, Class A common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 392,178 shares at
December 31, 2024 and 243,728 shares at September 30, 2024

(23,128)


(11,490)

Treasury stock, Class B common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 2,925,605 shares at
December 31, 2024 and 2,922,952 shares at September 30, 2024

(16,046)


(15,603)

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

10,038


7,502

Retained earnings

312,159


315,210

Total stockholders' equity

811,068


573,740

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,567,916


$ 1,542,135





Construction Partners, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended
December 31,


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income (loss)

$ (3,051)


$ 9,843

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
provided by operating activities:




Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

31,184


21,121

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

495


74

Unrealized loss on derivative instruments

-


226

Provision for bad debt

92


281

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(1,055)


(836)

Realized loss on restricted investments

19


23

Share-based compensation expense

14,403


2,889

Earnings from investment in joint venture

(1)


-

Deferred income tax benefit

(1,411)


(404)

Other non-cash adjustments

(229)


(86)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Contracts receivable including retainage, net

62,560


63,507

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

(5,767)


(2,203)

Inventories

(10,434)


(9,880)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(143)


1,079

Other assets

410


(320)

Accounts payable

(47,490)


(26,330)

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

6,302


8,554

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(6,554)


(8,322)

Other long-term liabilities

1,333


1,162

Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisitions

40,663


60,378

Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(26,832)


(26,783)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

1,843


2,460

Proceeds from sale of restricted investments

2,417


1,013

Purchases of restricted investments

(2,258)


-

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(654,200)


(81,351)

Net cash used in investing activities

(679,030)


(104,661)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from revolving credit facility

-


90,000

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs and discount

834,995


-

Repayments of long-term debt

(128,163)


(23,750)

Purchase of treasury stock

(12,081)


(1,336)

Net cash provided by financing activities

694,751


64,914

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

56,384


20,631

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

76,684


49,080

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 133,068


$ 69,711





Supplemental cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest

$ 15,051


$ 4,692

Cash paid for operating lease liabilities

$ 3,233


$ 884

Non-cash items:




Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 3,961


$ 4,698

Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable

$ 3,694


$ 7,088

Issuance of stock for business acquisition

$ 236,250


$ -

Amounts payable to sellers in business combination

$ 86,000


$ -





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt and (vi) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include acquisitions requiring clearance under federal antitrust laws, such as the acquisition of Lone Star Paving (the "Lone Star Acquisition"). Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. Adjusted net income represents net income before (i) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include acquisitions requiring clearance under federal antitrust laws, such as the Lone Star Acquisition, and (ii) nonrecurring fees associated with financing arrangements incurred in connection with transformative acquisitions, such as a bridge loan associated with the Lone Star Acquisition. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods presented:

Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Fiscal Quarters Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



For the Three Months Ended
December 31,


2024


2023

Net income (loss)

$ (3,051)


$ 9,843

Interest expense, net

18,130


3,746

Provision for income taxes

(849)


3,118

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

31,184


21,121

Share-based compensation expense

4,920


3,046

Transformative acquisition expenses

18,463


-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 68,797


$ 40,874

Revenues

$ 561,580


$ 396,505

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

12.3 %


10.3 %

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted net income for the periods presented:

Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

Fiscal Quarters Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(unaudited, in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended
December 31,


2024


2023

Net income (loss)

$ (3,051)


$ 9,843

Transformative acquisition expenses

18,463


-

Financing fees related to transformative acquisitions

3,057


-

Tax impact due to above reconciling items

(5,199)


-

Adjusted net income

$ 13,270


$ 9,843





Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Fiscal Year 2025 Updated Outlook

(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



For the Fiscal Year Ending
September 30, 2025


Low


High

Net income

$ 93,000


$ 105,600

Interest expense, net

74,100


72,700

Provision for income taxes

31,750


36,150

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

135,900


145,300

Share-based compensation expense

21,500


21,500

Transformative acquisition expenses

18,750


18,750

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 375,000


$ 400,000

Revenues

$ 2,660,000


$ 2,740,000

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

14.1 %


14.6 %

Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

Fiscal Year 2025 Updated Outlook

(unaudited, in thousands)



For the Fiscal Year Ending
September 30, 2025


Low


High

Net income

$ 93,000


$ 105,600

Transformative acquisition expenses

18,750


18,750

Financing fees related to transformative acquisitions

3,057


3,057

Tax impact due to above reconciling items

(5,267)


(5,267)

Adjusted net income

$ 109,540


$ 122,140





SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.