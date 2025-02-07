Flowers Foods, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) today reported financial results for the company's 12-week fourth quarter and 52-week fiscal year ended December 28, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Summary:

Compared to the prior year fourth quarter where applicable

Net sales(1) decreased 1.6% to $1.111 billion as positive pricing/mix was more than offset by volume declines.

Net income increased 20.9% to $43.1 million, representing 3.9% of sales, a 70-basis point increase, primarily due to higher operating income resulting from moderating ingredient costs, optimization of our non-retail business, cost savings initiatives, and a decrease in impairment of assets, partially offset by reduced sales. Adjusted net income(2) increased 8.7% to $46.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) increased 6.3% to $102.4 million, representing 9.2% of net sales, a 70-basis point increase.

Diluted EPS increased $0.03 to $0.20. Adjusted diluted EPS(2) increased $0.02 to $0.22.

Fiscal 2024 Summary:

Compared to the prior year where applicable

Net sales(1) increased 0.2% to $5.103 billion as positive pricing/mix and the Papa Pita acquisition more than offset volume declines.

Net income increased 101% to $248.1 million, representing 4.9% of sales, a 250-basis point increase, primarily due to higher operating income resulting from a decrease in legal settlements and related costs and moderating ingredient costs, and, to a lesser extent, benefits of optimization and cost savings initiatives. Increased workforce-related costs and a higher effective income tax rate partially offset the improvement. Adjusted net income(2) increased 6.0% to $271.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) increased 7.3% to $538.5 million, representing 10.6% of net sales, a 70-basis point increase.

Diluted EPS increased $0.59 to $1.17. Adjusted diluted EPS(2) increased $0.08 to $1.28.

Chairman and CEO Remarks:

"Flowers' strong execution of our portfolio strategy and cost savings initiatives drove fourth quarter and full year 2024 adjusted EPS growth in a difficult economic environment," said Ryals McMullian, chairman and CEO of Flowers Foods. "Investments in innovation and in-store operations enabled a solid market share performance from our leading brands despite sales results that fell short of expectations. Furthermore, margins benefited from improved pricing and the addition of profitable new accounts in our away-from-home business combined with a positive mix shift toward higher-margin products within branded retail.

"We expect continued strong execution as we navigate a difficult economic environment in 2025. First-half results are expected to benefit from the carryover of new business wins and savings and pricing initiatives, as well as moderating commodity costs. Our outlook for the back half incorporates the lapping of those benefits, commodity cost headwinds, and continued challenging category trends. We are excited about the pending acquisition of Simple Mills, which is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA in 2025, but dilutive to adjusted EPS. The addition of this fast-growing, better-for-you brand is emblematic of our focus on targeting pockets of opportunity within and beyond our existing categories. Our M&A capabilities, combined with the implementation of our portfolio strategy and other actions, gives us continued confidence in our ability to drive future growth consistent with our long-term financial targets."

For the 53-week Fiscal 2025, the Company Expects:

Net sales of approximately $5.403 billion to $5.487 billion, representing 5.9% to 7.5% growth compared to the prior year. Excluding the Simple Mills acquisition, we expect net sales of approximately $5.180 billion to $5.257 billion, representing 1.5% to 3.0% growth compared to the prior year. The partial-year benefit of the Simple Mills acquisition and the 53rd week are expected to contribute $223 million to $230 million and $70 million to $80 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA(3) in the range of approximately $560 million to $591 million. Excluding the Simple Mills acquisition, we expect adjusted EBITDA(3) in the range of approximately $526 million to $554 million. The partial-year benefit of the Simple Mills acquisition and the 53rd week are expected to contribute $34 million to $37 million and $5 million to $7 million, respectively.

Adjusted diluted EPS(3) in the range of approximately $1.11 to $1.24. Excluding the Simple Mills acquisition, we expect adjusted diluted EPS(3) of $1.18 to $1.28. The partial-year contribution of the Simple Mills acquisition is expected to be ($0.07) to ($0.04), while the 53rd week is expected to contribute approximately $0.02.

The company's outlook is based on the following assumptions:

Depreciation and amortization in the range of $175 million to $185 million.

Net interest expense of approximately $60 million to $65 million.

An effective tax rate of approximately 25%.

Weighted average diluted share count for the year of approximately 212.3 million shares.

Capital expenditures in the range of $140 million to $150 million, with $4 million to $6 million related to our enterprise resource planning system upgrade.

Matters Affecting Comparability:

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended





December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023

Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.20



$ 0.17

Business process improvement costs (recoveries)

NM





0.01

Impairment of assets

NM





0.02

Restructuring charges



-



NM

Acquisition-related costs



0.01





-

Legal settlements and related costs



0.01





-

Pension plan settlement loss

NM





-

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.22



$ 0.20



NM - not meaningful. Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.



Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operating Highlights

Compared to the prior year fourth quarter where applicable

Net sales decreased 1.6% to $1.111 billion. Pricing/mix(4) increased 0.9% and volume(5) declined 2.5%. Branded Retail net sales decreased $28.4 million, or 3.9%, to $696.5 million due to unfavorable price/mix resulting from increased promotional activity and volume declines. Pricing/mix(4) declined 1.9% and volume(5) decreased 2.0%, with the cake category more pressured than bread. Other net sales increased $10.5 million, or 2.6%, to $414.6 million due to favorable price/mix from optimizing our non-retail business, most notably in foodservice, partially offset by volume declines concentrated in vending, contract manufacturing, and institutional sales. Pricing/mix(4) rose 5.8% and volume(5) declined 3.2%.

Materials, supplies, labor, and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) were 51.2% of net sales, a 90-basis point decrease. These costs decreased as a percentage of net sales mostly due to moderating ingredient costs and optimization of our non-retail business. Lower production volumes and higher workforce-related costs partially offset the overall improvement.

Selling, distribution, and administrative (SD&A) expenses were 40.0% of net sales, a 30-basis point increase. SD&A expenses increased as a percentage of net sales due to higher workforce-related costs, rent expense, and bad debt expense. These items were partially offset by lower distributor distribution fees, and marketing and insurance expenses. Excluding matters affecting comparability, adjusted SD&A(2) was 39.6% of net sales, a 20 basis point increase.

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets decreased $5.8 million, primarily related to the impairment of our investment in Base Culture in the prior-year fourth quarter.

Depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses were $36.8 million or 3.3% of net sales, consistent with the prior year period.

Net interest expense increased $0.4 million primarily due to lower interest income resulting from decreases in distributor notes receivable outstanding.

Net income increased 20.9% to $43.1 million, representing 3.9% of sales, a 70-basis point increase, and diluted EPS increased $0.03 to $0.20. Adjusted net income(2) increased 8.7% to $46.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS(2) increased $0.02 to $0.22.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) increased 6.3% to $102.4 million, representing 9.2% of net sales, a 70-basis point increase.

Cash Flow, Capital Allocation, and Capital Return

For fiscal 2024, cash flow from operating activities increased $63.3 million to $412.7 million, capital expenditures increased $3.0 million to $132.1 million, and dividends paid to shareholders increased $7.8 million to $203.0 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $5.0 million at fiscal year end.

(1) Any reference to sales refers to net sales inclusive of allowances and deductions against gross sales for variable consideration and consideration payable to customers (2) Adjusted for items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release. Earnings are net income. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to net income. (3) No reconciliation of the forecasted range for (i) adjusted EBITDA to net income or (ii) adjusted diluted EPS to diluted EPS for the 53-week Fiscal 2025 is included in this press release because the company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results. (4) Calculated as (current year period units X change in price per unit) / prior year period net sales dollars (5) Calculated as (prior year period price per unit X change in units) / prior year period net sales dollars





Pre-Recorded Management Remarks and Question and Answer Webcast

In conjunction with this release, Flowers Foods will post pre-recorded management remarks and a supporting slide presentation on the investors page of flowersfoods.com. The company will host a live question and answer webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 7, 2025, which will be archived on the investors page along with the other related materials.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2024 net sales of $5.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

Flowers Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's omitted)





December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,005



$ 22,527

Other current assets



631,242





655,422

Property, plant and equipment, net



964,320





962,981

Right-of-use leases, net



318,785





276,864

Distributor notes receivable (1)



128,199





133,335

Other assets



46,631





40,286

Cost in excess of net tangible assets, net



1,306,265





1,335,538

Total assets

$ 3,400,447



$ 3,426,953

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities

$ 480,079



$ 611,546

Long-term debt



1,021,644





1,048,144

Right-of-use lease liabilities (2)



322,989





284,501

Other liabilities



165,621





130,980

Stockholders' equity



1,410,114





1,351,782

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,400,447



$ 3,426,953





















(1) Includes current portion of $20,117 and $9,764, respectively. (2) Includes current portion of $68,524 and $47,606, respectively.

Flowers Foods, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (000's omitted, except per share data)





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended





December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023



December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023

Net sales

$ 1,111,125



$ 1,129,027



$ 5,103,487



$ 5,090,830

Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization shown separately below)



568,463





587,719





2,577,220





2,632,136

Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses



444,042





447,905





2,001,052





2,119,718

Restructuring charges



-





226





7,403





7,099

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets



450





6,264





10,310





7,298

Depreciation and amortization expense



36,817





37,016





159,210





151,709

Income from operations



61,353





49,897





348,292





172,870

Other pension cost (benefit)



122





(62)





(273)





(269)

Interest expense, net



4,326





3,885





19,623





16,032

Income before income taxes



56,905





46,074





328,942





157,107

Income tax expense



13,783





10,398





80,826





33,691

Net income

$ 43,122



$ 35,676



$ 248,116



$ 123,416

Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.20



$ 0.17



$ 1.17



$ 0.58

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



212,192





212,309





212,137





213,356



Flowers Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (000's omitted)





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended





December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023



December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income

$ 43,122



$ 35,676



$ 248,116



$ 123,416

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating

activities:























Total non-cash adjustments



63,149





49,002





245,992





160,816

Changes in assets and liabilities and pension plan contributions



24,023





7,357





(81,444)





65,121

Net cash provided by operating activities



130,294





92,035





412,664





349,353

Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(45,464)





(32,075)





(132,088)





(129,078)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



100





34





2,140





2,312

Acquisition of business



-





-





-





(274,755)

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate



-





-





-





(1,981)

Other



(14,363)





(5,236)





(42,721)





(310)

Net cash disbursed for investing activities



(59,727)





(37,277)





(172,669)





(403,812)

Cash flows from financing activities:























Dividends paid



(50,544)





(48,489)





(203,033)





(195,215)

Stock repurchases



-





(14,910)





(22,703)





(45,801)

Net change in debt borrowings



(32,800)





10,000





(27,800)





155,000

Other



2,807





6,607





(3,981)





(2,132)

Net cash disbursed for financing activities



(80,537)





(46,792)





(257,517)





(88,148)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(9,970)





7,966





(17,522)





(142,607)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



14,975





14,561





22,527





165,134

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 5,005



$ 22,527



$ 5,005



$ 22,527



Flowers Foods, Inc. Net Sales by Sales Class and Net Sales Bridge (000's omitted) Net Sales by Sales Class

Net Sales by Sales Class

For the 12-Week Period

Ended



For the 12-Week Period

Ended

















December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023



$ Change



% Change

Branded Retail

$ 696,488



$ 724,852



$ (28,364)





(3.9) % Other



414,637





404,175





10,462





2.6 % Total Net Sales

$ 1,111,125



$ 1,129,027



$ (17,902)





(1.6) %

Net Sales by Sales Class

For the 52-Week Period

Ended



For the 52-Week Period

Ended

















December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023



$ Change



% Change

Branded Retail

$ 3,262,044



$ 3,264,742



$ (2,698)





(0.1) % Other



1,841,443





1,826,088





15,355





0.8 % Total Net Sales

$ 5,103,487



$ 5,090,830



$ 12,657





0.2 %



Net Sales Bridge

For the 12-week period ended December 28, 2024

Branded Retail



Other



Total

Pricing/mix*



(1.9) %



5.8 %



0.9 %







Volume*



(2.0) %



(3.2) %



(2.5) %







Total percentage point change in net sales



(3.9) %



2.6 %



(1.6) %

















For the 52-week period ended December 28, 2024

Branded Retail



Other



Total

Pricing/mix^*



0.2 %



3.8 %



1.8 % Volume*



(0.5) %



(3.1) %



(1.7) % Acquisition until cycled on February 17, 2024



0.2 %



0.1 %



0.1 % Total percentage point change in net sales



(0.1) %



0.8 %



0.2 %





















The table above presents certain sales by category that have been reclassified from amounts previously reported to conform to the current period presentation.

^ Includes sales reductions from variable consideration and payments to customers.

* Computations above are calculated as follows (the Total column is consolidated and is not adding the Branded Retail and Other columns):

Price/Mix $ = Current year period units × change in price per unit

Price/Mix % = Price/Mix $ ÷ Prior year period Net Sales $





















Volume $ = Prior year period price per unit × change in units

Volume % = Volume $ ÷ Prior year period Net Sales $



Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)





Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended





December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023



December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023

Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.20



$ 0.17



$ 1.17



$ 0.58

Business process improvement costs (recoveries)

NM





0.01





0.02





0.08

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets

NM





0.02





0.04





0.03

Restructuring charges



-



NM





0.03





0.02

Restructuring-related implementation costs



-





-





0.01





-

Acquisition-related costs



0.01





-





0.01





0.01

Legal settlements and related costs



0.01





-





0.01





0.48

Pension plan settlement loss

NM





-



NM





-

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.22



$ 0.20



$ 1.28



$ 1.20

NM - not meaningful.























Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.













































































Reconciliation of Gross Margin





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week Period Ended





December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023



December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023

Net sales

$ 1,111,125



$ 1,129,027



$ 5,103,487



$ 5,090,830

Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive

of depreciation and amortization)



568,463





587,719





2,577,220





2,632,136

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization



542,662





541,308





2,526,267





2,458,694

Less depreciation and amortization for production activities



20,252





20,213





87,833





83,145

Gross margin

$ 522,410



$ 521,095



$ 2,438,434



$ 2,375,549

Depreciation and amortization for production activities

$ 20,252



$ 20,213



$ 87,833



$ 83,145

Depreciation and amortization for selling, distribution, and

administrative activities



16,565





16,803





71,377





68,564

Total depreciation and amortization

$ 36,817



$ 37,016



$ 159,210



$ 151,709













Reconciliation of Selling, Distribution, and Administrative Expenses to

Adjusted SD&A





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week Period Ended





December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023



December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023

Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses

(SD&A)

$ 444,042



$ 447,905



$ 2,001,052



$ 2,119,718

Business process improvement costs (recoveries)



1,250





(2,900)





(4,529)





(21,521)

Restructuring-related implementation costs



-





-





(2,979)





-

Acquisition-related costs



(2,008)





-





(2,008)





(3,712)

Legal settlements and related costs



(2,973)





-





(3,800)





(137,529)

Adjusted SD&A

$ 440,311



$ 445,005



$ 1,987,736



$ 1,956,956



Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)





Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended





December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023



December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023

Net income

$ 43,122



$ 35,676



$ 248,116



$ 123,416

Income tax expense



13,783





10,398





80,826





33,691

Interest expense, net



4,326





3,885





19,623





16,032

Depreciation and amortization



36,817





37,016





159,210





151,709

EBITDA



98,048





86,975





507,775





324,848

Other pension cost (benefit)



122





(62)





(273)





(269)

Business process improvement costs (recoveries)



(1,250)





2,900





4,529





21,521

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets



450





6,264





10,310





7,298

Restructuring charges



-





226





7,403





7,099

Restructuring-related implementation costs



-





-





2,979





-

Acquisition-related costs



2,008





-





2,008





3,712

Legal settlements and related costs



2,973





-





3,800





137,529

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 102,351



$ 96,303



$ 538,531



$ 501,738

Net sales

$ 1,111,125



$ 1,129,027



$ 5,103,487



$ 5,090,830

Adjusted EBITDA margin



9.2 %



8.5 %



10.6 %



9.9 %







































































Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended





December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023



December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023

Income tax expense

$ 13,783



$ 10,398



$ 80,826



$ 33,691

Tax impact of:























Business process improvement costs (recoveries)



(313)





725





1,132





5,380

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets



112





1,566





2,578





1,825

Restructuring charges



-





57





1,851





1,775

Restructuring-related implementation costs



-





-





745





-

Acquisition-related costs



502





-





502





928

Legal settlements and related costs



743





-





950





34,382

Pension plan settlement loss



60





-





60





-

Adjusted income tax expense

$ 14,887



$ 12,746



$ 88,644



$ 77,981



Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)





Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income





For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended





December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023



December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023

Net income

$ 43,122



$ 35,676



$ 248,116



$ 123,416

Business process improvement costs (recoveries)



(937)





2,175





3,397





16,141

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets



338





4,698





7,732





5,473

Restructuring charges



-





169





5,552





5,324

Restructuring-related implementation costs



-





-





2,234





-

Acquisition-related costs



1,506





-





1,506





2,784

Legal settlements and related costs



2,230





-





2,850





103,147

Pension plan settlement loss



181





-





181





-

Adjusted net income

$ 46,440



$ 42,718



$ 271,568



$ 256,285



SOURCE Flowers Foods, Inc.