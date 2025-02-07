AMETEK, Inc.: AMETEK Appoints Isabel S. Wells Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Information Officer

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Isabel S. Wells as Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Information Officer.

"I am very pleased to welcome Isabel to AMETEK. Isabel brings more than 25 years of experience in technology leadership, with a proven track record of delivering innovative IT and digital transformation solutions to a diverse set of companies. We look forward to Isabel's leadership of our global Information Technology initiatives," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Wells brings a wealth of experience to AMETEK, having most recently served as Chief Information Officer with Kimball Electronics. Prior to that, Ms. Wells held various roles of increasing responsibilities at Avery Dennison, KPMG and PA Consulting.

Ms. Wells holds a Bachelor of Science degree in IT, Business Management and Languages from the University of York in the United Kingdom.

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

