MANSFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Net sales of $162.7 million increased 1.3%, or $2.1 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023
- Fourth quarter net income was $11.0 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to net income of $9.0 million, or $0.34 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023
- Interest expense decreased due to debt refinancing in the second quarter of 2024 and reduced debt levels
- Incoming orders for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 15.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023
Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $162.7 million compared to net sales of $160.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 1.3% or $2.1 million. The increase in sales was due primarily to the impact of pricing increases taken in the first quarter of 2024.
Sales increased $6.6 million in the municipal market and $2.2 million in the repair market due to domestic flood control and wastewater projects related to increased infrastructure investment. Sales also increased $2.0 million in the agriculture market. These increases were offset by a sales decrease of $5.8 million in the fire suppression market primarily resulting from backlog returning to more normal levels. Fire suppression sales in 2023 were up significantly compared to 2022 as the Company was working to return backlog and lead times to normal levels, which resulted in higher 2023 sales and a tougher year-over-year comparison for 2024. Sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 also decreased $0.9 million in the petroleum market, $0.8 million in the construction market, $0.7 million in the industrial market, and $0.5 million in the OEM market.
Gross profit was $49.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, resulting in gross margin of 30.2%, compared to gross profit of $50.9 million and gross margin of 31.7% for the same period in 2023. The 150 basis point decrease in gross margin included a 220 basis point increase in labor and overhead expenses driven by increased healthcare costs. The increase in labor and overhead expenses was partially offset by a 70 basis point improvement in cost of material, which consisted of a 140 basis point improvement from the realization of selling price increases partially offset by an increase in LIFO2 expense of 70 basis points.
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $25.0 million and 15.4% of net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $26.0 million and 16.2% of net sales for the same period in 2023.
Operating income was $21.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, resulting in an operating margin of 13.0%, compared to operating income of $21.8 million and operating margin of 13.6% for the same period in 2023. Operating margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased 60 basis points compared to the same period in 2023 primarily due to increased labor and overhead expenses, partially offset by decreased SG&A expenses.
Interest expense was $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $10.1 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in interest expense was due primarily to a series of refinancing transactions the Company completed on May 31, 2024 as well as a decrease in outstanding debt.
Net income was $11.0 million, or $0.42 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $9.0 million, or $0.34 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA1 was $29.0 million and 17.8% of sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $29.1 million and 18.2% of sales for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Full-Year 2024 Highlights
- Net sales of $659.7 million increased 0.1%, or $0.2 million, compared to 2023
- Net income was $40.1 million, or $1.53 per share, compared to net income of $35.0 million, or $1.34 per share, in 2023
- Adjusted earnings per share1 for 2024 and 2023 were $1.75 and $1.37, respectively
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $124.6 million for 2024 increased $2.9 million, or 2.4%, from $121.7 million in 2023
- Total debt decreased $43.0 million, further improving leverage
Net sales for 2024 were $659.7 million compared to net sales of $659.5 million for 2023, an increase of 0.1% or $0.2 million. The increase in sales was due primarily to the impact of pricing increases taken in the first quarter of 2024.
Sales increased $21.5 million in the municipal market and $5.3 million in the repair market due to domestic flood control and wastewater projects related to increased infrastructure investment, $2.6 million in the OEM market primarily related to computer cooling, and $1.0 million in the petroleum market primarily driven by increased international refueling applications. Offsetting these increases was a decrease of $22.1 million in the fire suppression market primarily resulting from backlog returning to more normal levels. Fire suppression sales in 2023 were up significantly compared to 2022 as the Company was working to return backlog and lead times to normal levels, which resulted in higher 2023 sales and a tougher year-over-year comparison for 2024. Fire suppression incoming orders for 2024 were up 1.5% when compared to 2023. Sales in 2024 also decreased $5.5 million in the industrial market and $1.8 million in the construction market, and $0.8 million in the agriculture market.
Gross profit was $204.3 million for 2024, resulting in gross margin of 31.0%, compared to gross profit of $196.3 million and gross margin of 29.8% in 2023. The 120 basis point increase in gross margin included a 200 basis point improvement in cost of material, which consisted of a reduction in LIFO2 expense of 30 basis points, a favorable impact of 20 basis points related to the amortization of acquired Fill-Rite customer backlog which occurred in 2023 and did not reoccur in 2024, and a 150 basis point improvement from the realization of selling price increases. These improvements were partially offset by an 80 basis point increase in labor and overhead expenses as a percent of sales driven by increased healthcare costs.
SG&A expenses were $100.5 million and 15.2% of net sales in 2024 compared to $96.7 million and 14.7% of net sales in 2023. SG&A expenses for 2024 included $1.3 million of refinancing transaction costs and a $1.1 million gain on the sale of a fixed asset. SG&A expenses increased due to healthcare costs, as well as increased selling activity.
Operating income was $91.4 million for 2024, resulting in an operating margin of 13.9%, compared to operating income of $87.0 million and operating margin of 13.2% in 2023. Operating margin in 2024 increased 70 basis points compared to the same period in 2023 primarily due to improved cost of material, partially offset by increased labor, overhead, and SG&A expenses.
Interest expense was $33.6 million for 2024 compared to $41.3 million in 2023. The decrease in interest expense was due primarily to a series of debt refinancing transactions the Company completed on May 31, 2024. In addition to reducing interest expense, the refinancing also extended and staggered the Company's debt maturities. The Company upsized, amended, and extended the existing Senior Term Loan Facility from $350.0 million to $370.0 million, amended and extended the existing $100.0 million revolving Credit Facility, and issued $30.0 million in new 6.40% Senior Secured Notes. The proceeds from these transactions, as well as $10.0 million of cash on hand, were used to retire the Company's $90.0 million unsecured Subordinated Credit Facility.
Other income (expense), net was $7.3 million of expense for 2024 compared to $1.8 million of expense in 2023. Other expense for 2024 included a $4.4 million write-off of unamortized previously deferred debt financing fees and a $1.8 million prepayment fee related to the early retirement of the unsecured Subordinated Credit Facility.
Net income was $40.1 million, or $1.53 per share, for 2024 compared to net income of $35.0 million, or $1.34 per share, for 2023. Adjusted earnings per share1 for 2024 were $1.75 per share compared to $1.37 per share for 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA1 was $124.6 million and 18.9% of net sales for 2024 compared to $121.7 million and 18.5% of net sales for 2023.
The Company's backlog of orders was $206.0 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $218.1 million at December 31, 2023. Incoming orders for 2024 were $659.3 million, or an increase of 6.8%, compared to 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities for 2024 was $69.8 million compared to $98.2 million for 2023 with the decrease driven primarily by the timing of deferred revenue and customer deposits and accrued liabilities and expenses. Capital expenditures for 2024 were $14.3 million and consisted primarily of machinery and equipment. Capital expenditures for the full-year 2025 are presently planned to be approximately $20.0 million. Total debt decreased $43.0 million during 2024.
Scott A. King, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased that we achieved an improvement in gross margin and operating income in 2024, as well as a 28% increase in adjusted earnings per share for the year. We also reduced our debt by $43 million, which along with our refinancing in the second quarter of 2024, resulted in a significant reduction in interest expense and positions us well to further reduce our debt and interest expense going forward. In addition to our strong operating results, we were proud to increase our dividend for the 52nd consecutive year, and in January of 2025 we declared our 300th consecutive quarterly dividend, marking 75 years of continued dividends. As we begin 2025 our outlook remains positive. While sales were less than expected in 2024, we continued to see strong incoming orders during the year and ended the year with healthy backlog to begin the new year. As demonstrated by our increase in municipal sales in 2024, we remain well positioned to continue to benefit from infrastructure spending and the strong demand for flood control and storm water management. We remain focused on delivering long-term profitable growth.
"I appreciate the Gorman-Rupp team's continued efforts to contribute to another successful year, and I am grateful to our customers, suppliers, and shareholders for their on-going support."
About The Gorman-Rupp Company
Founded in 1933, The Gorman-Rupp Company is a leading designer, manufacturer and international marketer of pumps and pump systems for use in diverse water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire suppression, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), military and other liquid-handling applications.
(1) Non-GAAP Information
This release includes certain non-GAAP financial data and measures such as adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted earnings is earnings excluding amortization of customer backlog, write-off of unamortized previously deferred debt financing fees, and refinancing costs. Adjusted earnings per share is earnings per share excluding amortization of customer backlog per share, write-off of unamortized previously deferred debt financing fees per share, and refinancing costs per share. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is net income (loss) excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude amortization of customer backlog, write-off of unamortized previously deferred debt financing fees, refinancing costs, and non-cash LIFO2 expense. Management utilizes these adjusted financial data and measures to assess comparative operations against those of prior periods without the distortion of non-comparable factors. The inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which the Company has made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. Further, the impact of the LIFO2 inventory costing method can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO2 and depending upon which method they may elect. The Gorman-Rupp Company believes that these non-GAAP financial data and measures also will be useful to investors in assessing the strength of the Company's underlying operations and liquidity from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace GAAP financial measures, and they are not necessarily standardized or comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Provided later in this release is a reconciliation of adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA to their respective corresponding GAAP financial measures, which includes descriptions of actual adjustments made in the current period and the corresponding prior period.
(2) LIFO Inventory Method
The majority of the Company's inventories are valued on the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method and stated at the lower of cost or market. Current cost approximates replacement cost, or market, and LIFO cost is determined at the end of each fiscal year based on inventory levels on-hand at current replacement cost and a LIFO reserve. The Company uses the simplified LIFO method, under which the LIFO reserve is determined utilizing the inflation factor specified in the Producer Price Index for Machinery and Equipment - Pumps, Compressors and Equipment, as published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimate of the expected year-end inflation index and, as such, are subject to adjustment each quarter. When inflation increases, the LIFO reserve and non-cash expense increase.
Forward-Looking Statements
In connection with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, The Gorman-Rupp Company provides the following cautionary statement: This news release contains various forward-looking statements based on assumptions concerning The Gorman-Rupp Company's operations, future results and prospects. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about important economic, political, and technological factors, among others, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results or events to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by the forward-looking statements and related assumptions. Such uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our estimates of future earnings and cash flows, general economic conditions and supply chain conditions and any related impact on costs and availability of materials, integration of the Fill-Rite business in a timely and cost effective manner, retention of supplier and customer relationships and key employees, the ability to achieve synergies and cost savings in the amounts and within the time frames currently anticipated and the ability to service and repay indebtedness incurred in connection with the transaction. Other factors include, but are not limited to: company specific risk factors including (1) loss of key personnel; (2) intellectual property security; (3) acquisition performance and integration; (4) the Company's indebtedness and how it may impact the Company's financial condition and the way it operates its business; (5) general risks associated with acquisitions; (6) the anticipated benefits from the Fill-Rite transaction may not be realized; (7) impairment in the value of intangible assets, including goodwill; (8) defined benefit pension plan settlement expense; (9) risk of reserve and expense increases resulting from the LIFO2 inventory method; and (10) family ownership of common equity; and general risk factors including (11) continuation of the current and projected future business environment; (12) highly competitive markets; (13) availability and costs of raw materials and labor; (14) cybersecurity threats; (15) compliance with, and costs related to, a variety of import and export laws and regulations; (16) environmental compliance costs and liabilities; (17) exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (18) conditions in foreign countries in which The Gorman-Rupp Company conducts business; (19) changes in our tax rates and exposure to additional income tax liabilities; and (20) risks described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments or otherwise.
|The Gorman-Rupp Company
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|(thousands of dollars, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net sales
$
162,704
$
160,565
$
659,667
$
659,511
|Cost of products sold
113,511
109,628
455,339
463,258
|Gross profit
49,193
50,937
204,328
196,253
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
25,013
25,996
100,506
96,660
|Amortization expense
3,100
3,153
12,379
12,552
|Operating income
21,080
21,788
91,443
87,041
|Interest expense
(6,734
)
(10,126
)
(33,621
)
(41,273
)
|Other income (expense), net
(668
)
(422
)
(7,329
)
(1,807
)
|Income before income taxes
13,678
11,240
50,493
43,961
|Provision for income taxes
2,701
2,264
10,378
9,010
|Net income
$
10,977
$
8,976
$
40,115
$
34,951
|Earnings per share
$
0.42
$
0.34
$
1.53
$
1.34
|The Gorman-Rupp Company
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(thousands of dollars, except share data)
|December 31,
|Assets
2024
2023
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,213
$
30,518
|Accounts receivable, net
87,636
89,625
|Inventories, net
99,205
104,156
|Prepaid and other
9,773
11,812
|Total current assets
220,827
236,111
|Property, plant and equipment, net
131,822
134,872
|Other assets
23,838
24,841
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
481,982
494,534
|Total assets
$
858,469
$
890,358
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Accounts payable
$
24,752
$
23,886
|Current portion of long-term debt
18,500
21,875
|Accrued liabilities and expenses
44,275
54,915
|Total current liabilities
87,527
100,676
|Pension benefits
6,629
11,500
|Postretirement benefits
22,178
22,786
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
348,097
382,579
|Other long-term liabilities
20,238
23,358
|Total liabilities
484,669
540,899
|Shareholders' equity
373,800
349,459
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
858,469
$
890,358
|Shares outstanding
26,227,540
26,193,998
The Gorman-Rupp Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(thousands of dollars, except share data)
|Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
$
40,115
$
34,951
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
27,897
28,496
|LIFO expense
5,142
6,891
|Pension expense
2,715
3,604
|Stock based compensation
4,008
3,252
|Contributions to pension plans
(5,089
)
(2,250
)
|Amortization of debt issuance fees
6,405
3,014
|Deferred income tax charge (benefit)
(1,417
)
(414
)
|Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment
(1,195
)
-
|Other
387
1,335
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
1,180
3,752
|Inventories, net
(2,031
)
559
|Accounts payable
1,222
(1,518
)
|Commissions payable
(3,603
)
9
|Deferred revenue and customer deposits
(5,636
)
5,773
|Income taxes
2,129
1,226
|Accrued expenses and other
(1,801
)
6,316
|Benefit obligations
(598
)
3,229
|Net cash provided by operating activities
69,830
98,225
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital additions
(14,319
)
(20,835
)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
2,453
-
|Other
-
672
|Net cash used for investing activities
(11,866
)
(20,163
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Cash dividends
(19,009
)
(18,447
)
|Treasury share repurchases
(267
)
(1,029
)
|Proceeds from bank borrowings
400,000
5,000
|Payments to banks for borrowings
(443,000
)
(39,500
)
|Debt issuance fees
(746
)
-
|Other
(115
)
(551
)
|Net cash used for financing activities
(63,137
)
(54,527
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(1,132
)
200
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(6,305
)
23,735
|Cash and cash equivalents:
|Beginning of period
30,518
6,783
|End of period
$
24,213
$
30,518
|The Gorman-Rupp Company
|Non-GAAP Financial Information
|(thousands of dollars, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Adjusted earnings:
|Reported net income - GAAP basis
$
10,977
$
8,976
$
40,115
$
34,951
|Amortization of acquired customer backlog
-
-
-
863
|Write-off of unamortized previously deferred debt financing fees
-
-
3,506
-
|Refinancing costs
-
-
2,413
-
|Non-GAAP adjusted earnings
$
10,977
$
8,976
$
46,034
$
35,814
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Adjusted earnings per share:
|Reported earnings per share - GAAP basis
$
0.42
$
0.34
$
1.53
$
1.34
|Amortization of acquired customer backlog
-
-
-
0.03
|Write-off of unamortized previously deferred debt financing fees
-
-
0.13
-
|Refinancing costs
-
-
0.09
-
|Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share
$
0.42
$
0.34
$
1.75
$
1.37
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization:
|Reported net income - GAAP basis
$
10,977
$
8,976
$
40,115
$
34,951
|Interest expense
6,734
10,126
33,621
41,273
|Provision for income taxes
2,701
2,264
10,378
9,010
|Depreciation and amortization expense
6,924
7,300
27,897
28,496
|Non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
27,336
28,666
112,011
113,730
|Amortization of acquired customer backlog
-
-
-
1,085
|Write-off of unamortized previously deferred debt financing fees
-
-
4,438
-
|Refinancing costs
-
-
3,055
-
|Non-cash LIFO expense
1,697
477
5,142
6,891
|Non-GAAP adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
$
29,033
$
29,143
$
124,646
$
121,706
Contacts
Brigette A. Burnell
Corporate Secretary
The Gorman-Rupp Company
Telephone (419) 755-1246
For additional information, contact James C. Kerr, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone (419) 755-1548.
