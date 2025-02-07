NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) ("Ubiquiti" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Summary
- Revenues of $599.9 million
- GAAP diluted EPS of $2.26
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.28
Additional Financial Highlight
- The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.60 per share cash dividend payable on February 24, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2025.
Financial Highlights ($, in millions, except per share data)
Income statement highlights
F2Q25
F1Q25
F2Q24
Revenues
599.9
550.3
465.0
Enterprise Technology
518.2
470.2
391.5
Service Provider Technology
81.7
80.2
73.5
Gross profit
247.2
231.6
177.6
Gross Profit (%)
41.2%
42.1%
38.2%
Total Operating Expenses
68.4
62.4
56.5
Income from Operations
178.8
169.2
121.1
GAAP Net Income
136.8
128.0
82.1
GAAP EPS (diluted)
2.26
2.12
1.36
Non-GAAP Net Income
138.1
129.3
83.3
Non-GAAP EPS (diluted)
2.28
2.14
1.38
Ubiquiti Inc.
Revenues by Product Type
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Enterprise Technology
$
518,202
$
391,492
$
988,385
$
771,586
Service Provider Technology
81,677
73,462
161,838
156,446
Total revenues
$
599,879
$
464,954
$
1,150,223
$
928,032
Ubiquiti Inc.
Revenues by Geographical Area
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
North America
$
321,644
$
225,858
$
592,890
$
450,642
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
208,579
172,951
413,467
345,345
Asia Pacific
43,081
33,270
84,019
69,356
South America
26,575
32,875
59,847
62,689
Total revenues
$
599,879
$
464,954
$
1,150,223
$
928,032
Income Statement Items
Revenues
Revenues for the second quarter fiscal 2025 were $599.9 million, representing an increase from the prior quarter of 9.0% and an increase from the comparable prior year period of 29.0%.
The increase in revenues compared to the prior quarter as well as the comparable prior year period was driven by an increase in revenue from both our Enterprise Technology platform and Service Provider Technology platform.
Gross Margins
During the second quarter fiscal 2025, GAAP gross profit was $247.2 million. GAAP gross margin of 41.2% decreased by 0.9% as compared to the prior quarter GAAP gross margin of 42.1% and increased by 3.0% as compared to the comparable prior year period GAAP gross margin of 38.2%.
The decrease in gross profit margin as compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by unfavorable product mix, higher shipping and tariff costs offset in part by lower warehouse related expenses and excess and obsolete inventory charges. The increase in gross profit margin as compared to the comparable prior year period was primarily driven by favorable product mix, lower warehouse-related expenses and excess and obsolete inventory charges, offset in part by higher shipping and tariff costs.
Research and Development
During the second quarter fiscal 2025, research and development ("R&D") expenses were $40.0 million. This reflects an increase as compared to the R&D expenses of $38.0 million in the prior quarter and an increase as compared to the R&D expenses of $36.9 million in the comparable prior year period.
The increase in R&D expenses as compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by higher prototype-related expenses. The increase in R&D expenses as compared to the comparable prior year period was primarily driven by higher prototype-related expenses and employee-related expenses.
Sales, General and Administrative
The Company's sales, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the second quarter fiscal 2025 were $28.5 million. This reflects an increase as compared to the SG&A expenses of $24.4 million in the prior quarter and an increase compared to the SG&A expenses of $19.6 million in the comparable prior year period.
The increase in SG&A costs as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to higher bad debt expenses relating to a customer default and higher fees associated with webstore credit card processing offset in part by lower marketing expenses and professional fees. The increase in SG&A as compared to the comparable prior year period was primarily due to higher bad debt expenses relating to a customer default and higher fees associated with webstore credit card processing.
Interest Expense and Other, net
During the second quarter fiscal 2025, interest expense and other, net ("I&O") expenses were $11.4 million. This reflects an increase as compared to the I&O expenses in the prior quarter of $10.6 million and a decrease as compared to the I&O expenses in the comparable prior year period of $18.3 million, respectively.
The increase in I&O expenses as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to higher foreign exchange losses offset in part by lower interest expense driven by a decrease in borrowings and lower interest rates. The decrease in I&O expenses as compared to the comparable prior year period was primarily due to lower interest expense driven by a decrease in borrowings and lower interest rates, partly offset by higher foreign exchange losses.
Net Income and Earnings Per Share
During the second quarter fiscal 2025, GAAP net income was $136.8 million and non-GAAP net income was $138.1 million. This reflects an increase in GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income from the comparable prior year period by 66.6% and 65.9%, respectively, primarily driven by higher revenues and gross profit. Second quarter fiscal 2025 GAAP earnings per diluted share was $2.26 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $2.28. This reflects an increase in GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from the comparable prior year period of 66.2% and 65.2%, respectively.
About Ubiquiti Inc.
Ubiquiti Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale - creating networking infrastructure in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Our professional networking products are powered by our UISP and UniFi software platforms to provide high-capacity distributed Internet access and unified information technology management, respectively.
Ubiquiti and the U logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ubiquiti and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. For more information, please visit www.ui.com.
Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical fact including words such as "look", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "consider" and "plan" and statements in the future tense are forward looking statements. The statements in this press release that could be deemed forward-looking statements include the statement regarding our intention to pay quarterly cash dividends, any statements or assumptions underlying the foregoing, and any statement regarding future events and the future financial performance of Ubiquiti Inc. that involves risks or uncertainties.
Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially or cause a material adverse impact on our results. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of public health problems, such as COVID-19, and U.S. tariffs on results; fluctuations in our operating results; varying demand for our products due to the financial and operating condition of our distributors and their customers, and our distributors' inventory management practices; political and economic conditions and volatility affecting the stability of business environments, economic growth, currency values, commodity prices and other factors that may influence the ultimate demand for our products in particular geographies or globally; impact of counterfeiting and our ability to contain such impact; our reliance on a limited number of distributors; inability of our contract manufacturers and suppliers to meet our demand; our dependence on chipset suppliers for chipsets without a short-term alternative; as we move into new markets competition from certain of our current or potential competitors who may be more established in such markets; our ability to keep pace with technological and market developments; success and timing of new product introductions by us and the performance of our products generally; our ability to effectively manage the significant increase in our transactional sales volumes; we may become subject to warranty claims, product liability and product recalls; that a substantial majority of our sales are into countries outside the United States and we are subject to numerous U.S. export control and economic sanctions laws; costs related to responding to government inquiries related to regulatory compliance; our reliance on certain key members of our management team, including our founder and chief executive officer, Robert J. Pera; adverse tax-related matters such as tax audits, changes in our effective tax rate or new tax legislative proposals; whether the final determination of our income tax liability may be materially different from our income tax provisions; the impact of any intellectual property litigation and claims for indemnification; litigation related to U.S. securities laws; and social, economic and political conditions in the United States and abroad, including the impact of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the tension between China and Taiwan. We discuss these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024, and subsequent filings filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained by contacting the Ubiquiti Inc. Investor Relations Department, by email at IR@ui.com or by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Ubiquiti Inc. website, https://ir.ui.com/.
Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Ubiquiti Inc. undertakes no obligation to update information contained herein. You should review our SEC filings carefully and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.
Ubiquiti Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$
599,879
$
464,954
$
1,150,223
$
928,032
Cost of revenues
352,649
287,307
671,375
566,510
Gross profit
247,230
177,647
478,848
361,522
Operating expenses:
Research and development
39,958
36,911
77,955
73,194
Sales, general and administrative
28,460
19,634
52,875
38,923
Total operating expenses
68,418
56,545
130,830
112,117
Income from operations
178,812
121,102
348,018
249,405
Interest expense and other, net
11,440
18,262
22,018
39,486
Income before income taxes
167,372
102,840
326,000
209,919
Provision for income taxes
30,577
20,724
61,217
40,053
Net income
$
136,795
$
82,116
$
264,783
$
169,866
Net income per share of common stock:
Basic
$
2.26
$
1.36
$
4.38
$
2.81
Diluted
$
2.26
$
1.36
$
4.38
$
2.81
Weighted average shares used in computing net income
Basic
60,470
60,448
60,470
60,447
Diluted
60,527
60,451
60,514
60,451
Ubiquiti Inc.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December
September
December
2024
2023
Net Income
$
136,795
$
127,988
$
82,116
$
264,783
$
169,866
Share-based compensation:
Cost of revenues
57
54
35
111
69
Research and development
1,318
1,237
1,161
2,556
2,295
Sales, general and administrative
418
405
310
822
642
Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments
(440
)
(416
)
(361
)
(856
)
(720)
Non-GAAP net income
$
138,148
$
129,268
$
83,261
$
267,416
$
172,152
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
$
2.28
$
2.14
$
1.38
$
4.42
$
2.85
Shares outstanding (Diluted)
60,527
60,494
60,451
60,514
60,451
Weighted-average shares used in Non-GAAP
60,527
60,494
60,451
60,514
60,451
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we use non-GAAP measures of net income and earnings per diluted share that are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses and gains such as share-based compensation expense and the tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments.
Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the periods presented are provided above. In addition, an explanation of the ways in which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its business, the substance behind management's decision to use this non-GAAP financial information, material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial information, the manner in which management compensates for those limitations, and the substantive reasons management believes that this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to investors is included under the paragraphs below.
Usefulness of Non-GAAP Financial Information to Investors
We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share provides important supplemental information regarding non-cash expenses, significant items that we believe are important to understanding our financial, and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are among the primary indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods and by management and our board of directors to determine whether our operating performance has met specified targets and thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share when evaluating operating performance because it believes that the exclusion of the items described below, for which the amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon the Company's activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of the Company's operating performance from period to period. We have chosen to provide this information to investors so they can analyze our operating results in the same way that management does and use this information in their assessment of our business and the valuation of our Company.
About our Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share
We compute non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share by adjusting GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per diluted share to remove the impact of certain adjustments and the tax effect of those adjustments. Items excluded from net income are:
- Share-based compensation expense
- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, applying the principles of ASC 740
These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures, including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or earnings per diluted share prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results.
For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to non-GAAP Net Income" included in this press release.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Ubiquiti Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@ui.com
Ph.1-646-780-7958
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250206953560/en/