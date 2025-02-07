Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco Completes 3.759 Billion Share Retirement and Announces Dramatic Stock Certificate Burning to Mark Milestone



07-Feb-2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Metavesco Completes 3.759 Billion Share Retirement and Announces Dramatic Stock Certificate Burning to Mark Milestone CUMMING, GA - February 7, 2025 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MVCO) ("Metavesco" or the "Company"), a trailblazing holding company operating multiple subsidiaries, is pleased to announce that the company has retired 3,759,829,140 common shares, effective February 6, 2025. This significant step in the Company's strategy to enhance shareholder value and streamline its capital structure marks a bold move as the company embarks on an aggressive long-term growth plan. To make the announcement even more impactful, Metavesco CEO Ryan Schadel held a livestream event on X (formerly Twitter) on the evening of February 6, 2025, where he dramatically burned the stock certificate representing the retired shares. The shares, worth approximately $8 million, which Schadel personally purchased with cash, were returned to the Company's treasury for cancellation in exchange for 51 Series X Preferred Shares, which carry "super voting" rights representing 51% of the voting power within the Company. The Series X shares are not convertible. The livestream can be replayed here . Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to watch the livestream in its entirety. The reduction in outstanding shares has been officially updated by transfer agent verification on otcmarkets.com. For more information on Metavesco's current operations and strategy, visit www.metavesco.com About Metavesco Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com. Contact:

Ryan Schadel

Email address: info@metavesco.com

Telephone number: +1 678-341-5898. SOURCE Metavesco, Inc.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



