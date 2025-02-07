Anzeige
Freitag, 07.02.2025
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB: CLS co-founder and former CEO Lars-Erik Eriksson leaves the board of directors at his own request

Finanznachrichten News

Lund, Sweden - Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) ("CLS" or the "Company") today announces that Lars-Erik Eriksson, co-founder, long-time board member and former CEO, is leaving the board of directors at his own request.

Lars-Erik has played an important role in shaping CLS from the very beginning. His vision and commitment have helped to develop the company's technology and establish a position in the therapeutic field of image-guided laser ablation.

"We are grateful to Lars-Erik for everything he has done for CLS," says Peter Max, Chairman of the Board of CLS. "His leadership and passion for innovation have been crucial to the company's development."

On CLS's journey forward, the company's continued goal is to build a strong foundation for profitability and sustainable growth.

For more information, please contact

Dan J Mogren, CEO Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 70-590 11 40

E-mail: dan.mogren@clinicallaser.com

About CLS

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells TRANBERG®|Thermal Therapy System and ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System with sterile disposables, for minimally invasive treatment of cancer tumors and drug-resistant epilepsy. The products are marketed and sold through partners for image-guided laser ablation and are used in studies for treatment with imILT®, the company's interstitial laser thermotherapy for immune stimulating ablation with potential abscopal treatment effect. CLS is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Germany, the United States and a marketing company in Singapore. CLS is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol CLS B. Certified adviser (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB.

For more information about CLS, please visit the Company's website: www.clinicallaser.se

This disclosure contains information that CLS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 07-02-2025 15:50 CET.


