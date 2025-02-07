Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB: CLS co-founder and former CEO Lars-Erik Eriksson leaves the board of directors at his own request

Lund, Sweden - Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) ("CLS" or the "Company") today announces that Lars-Erik Eriksson, co-founder, long-time board member and former CEO, is leaving the board of directors at his own request.

Lars-Erik has played an important role in shaping CLS from the very beginning. His vision and commitment have helped to develop the company's technology and establish a position in the therapeutic field of image-guided laser ablation.

"We are grateful to Lars-Erik for everything he has done for CLS," says Peter Max, Chairman of the Board of CLS. "His leadership and passion for innovation have been crucial to the company's development."

On CLS's journey forward, the company's continued goal is to build a strong foundation for profitability and sustainable growth.

