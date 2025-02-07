Tour DaVita's Net-Zero Dialysis Center

Last year, DaVita opened the doors to the first net-zero dialysis center in the U.S. Check out this video to learn more about the center, located outside of Atlanta, GA, to discover the features the team designed to help the center produce as much energy as it consumes.

Do you want to learn more about the center? Check out, "DaVita Completes Construction on First Planned Net-Zero Dialysis Center, Expected to Offset Energy Consumption with Renewable Energy Production."

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2024, DaVita served approximately 265,400 patients at 3,113 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,660 centers were located in the United States and 453 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

