Antea Group: Exploring Robotics Safety: The Journey Towards Best Practices and Future Innovations

As robotics continues to transform industries worldwide, ensuring safety in this fast-evolving field is becoming increasingly critical. In the UK, the journey to establish robust robotics safety protocols is still in its infancy compared to the structured frameworks available in the United States. However, with proactive engagement, innovative risk assessment methodologies, and collaboration with clients, significant progress is being made.

Beginning the Robotics Safety Journey

Our work with tech clients in this field began almost a year ago, focusing on identifying credible risks and the growing integration of robotics into operations. Unlike the United States, where organizations like the Robotics Industries Association (RIA) have paved the way with established guidelines, the UK lacks a comprehensive framework for robotics safety. This gap required the adaptation of global best practices to local contexts.

One of the initial challenges involved trust with the clients. Robotics projects often involve confidentiality and technical complexities, requiring expertise to navigate a landscape where no direct legislation exists. By leveraging the RIA's TR15 risk assessment methodology, these practices were translated into a UK-compliant format, ensuring safety protocols were consistent across global locations and fostering a unified approach to robotics safety.

Developing a Global Robotics Safety Program

A cornerstone of these efforts has been the creation of a Global Robotics Safety Program, which encompasses five key appendices:

Hazard Identification and Risk Analysis: This stage focuses on identifying risks specific to robotic platforms, including human interaction and environmental impacts.

Robotics Risk Assessment: Built on the RIA's TR15 methodology, this comprehensive assessment ensures consistency across international operations.

Risk Control Measures: Informed by global standards, this section establishes actionable safety controls, such as speed limits, emergency stops, and sensors, to mitigate risks.

Control Validation: This critical step tests the effectiveness of safety measures, identifying gaps that might allow safety breaches.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs): Clear, practical guidelines for safe robotic operation, tailored to each platform.

Challenges Along the Way

One of the biggest obstacles has been integrating Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) considerations into research and development (R&D) environments. R&D teams often prioritize innovation over safety, testing the limits of robotics without standard protocols. Overcoming this requires extensive collaboration and communication, ensuring researchers understand that safety measures enable, rather than hinder, progress.

Another challenge is the use of prototypes and custom-built robots, which often lack predefined safety documentation. This necessitates tailored risk assessments and flexible control measures.

The Future of Robotics Safety

The robotics industry is growing exponentially, but the UK still lacks robust, specific legislation. While organizations like the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have begun discussing robotics safety, actionable guidance is years away. In the meantime, it falls to industry leaders to establish best practices.

The expectation is that robotics safety will eventually be governed by British standards or Approved Codes of Practice (ACOPs). Antea Group UK's goal is to contribute to these future standards, leveraging our expertise to shape the framework for robotics safety in the UK.

Bridging the Gap: Opportunities for Collaboration

The potential for robotics safety extends beyond the tech sector to industries like manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. Businesses must recognize the importance of proactive safety measures. However, this can be challenging as many businesses don't know where to start when they need help with their robotic risk assessments.

By providing expertise, conducting gap analyses, and developing comprehensive safety programs, we are here to help. Whether it's supporting tech giants or smaller enterprises experimenting with robotics, our mission is to ensure safety evolves alongside innovation.

Moving Forward

For companies using or planning to implement robotics, our services are designed to bridge the knowledge gap and promote safe practices. Through collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to excellence, the goal is to build a safer future for the robotics industry.

For more information or to discuss how we can support your robotics safety needs, please reach out to our team of experts directly. Together, we can make robotics safer for everyone.

