Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - PureWave Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: PWH) ("PureWave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Cassels as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

John Cassels brings over 40 years of financial leadership experience in the junior oil and gas exploration and production sectors across Canada, the USA, and Argentina. He began his career at Ernst & Young (then Clarkson Gordon) as a CPA, CA, before transitioning into financial management roles that spanned M&A activities, capital markets, and the funding of both private and publicly traded companies listed on the TSX and NYSE. Throughout his career, Cassels has served as a director and senior officer for ten companies, further solidifying his extensive expertise in corporate finance and strategic growth initiatives.

In the early 2000s, Cassels held the position of CFO at a merchant banking and private equity firm, where he played a pivotal role in financial strategy and investment structuring. During this period, he also worked as a financial consultant for a junior oil and gas exploration company operating in Argentina. More recently, he has spent over five years as a principal at a fractional CFO services firm, which provides financial leadership and strategic guidance to emerging businesses.

"John's extensive financial expertise and proven track record in capital markets and strategic growth will be instrumental in supporting PureWave's corporate development and expansion," said Greg Busby, CEO of PureWave Hydrogen. "His extensive experience in financial management, particularly within the energy sector, will be instrumental in advancing our mission to unlock new opportunities and drive the Company's future success."

As CFO, Cassels will oversee PureWave's financial strategy and capital structuring, ensuring the company remains well-positioned for continued growth and success.

Additionally, the Company would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Tatenda Muhle for his contributions as Interim CFO during this transition period.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of PureWave Hydrogen Corp.

"Bruce Nurse"

Bruce Nurse, Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward- looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company's discovery and development of white (natural) hydrogen resources across North America, the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239998

SOURCE: PureWave Hydrogen Corp.