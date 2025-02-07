Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - The teams on the field may be tossing the pigskin around this weekend, but chicken will once again be the game's first star at Super Bowl gatherings across the country on Sunday.

Thanks to Canadian farmers, the country will be well stocked on the chicken front for the game, with Canadian fans expected to enjoy some 87 million chicken wings on football's biggest day. Throw in other chicken favourites like buffalo chicken dip and drumsticks and it gets harder to find a gathering for the big game that doesn't feature Canada's number one meat protein.

"Canadians are always looking for the best quality chicken and know Canadian farmers can provide them with just that, whether it's for a quick lunch during the week or while entertaining friends on Super Bowl Sunday," said Tim Klompmaker, Chair of Chicken Farmers of Canada. "Chicken wings are a fan favourite and that's never been truer than for major sporting events; we're thrilled our farmers can always offer Canadians the consistent supply of fresh, safe, and high-quality chicken that they expect."

According to a 2023 Abacus Data survey, 9 in 10 Canadians say it's important to them that the chicken they buy comes from Canada, expressing confidence in the health and safety standards of Canadian chicken.* This preference fits in perfectly with this weekend's predicted increase in wing demand.

Consumers are reminded to ask for the Raised by a Canadian Farmer logo when shopping at their favourite grocery store or ordering from a local restaurant.

For crowd-pleasing wing recipes and appetizers, visit www.chicken.ca.

* The sample size of the survey is n=2,000 adult Canadians, fielded November 9th to 11th, 2023. Totals may not add up to 100 due to rounding.

SOURCE: Chicken Farmers of Canada