Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Cydcor, a leader in outsourced sales and marketing, proudly announced the close of 2024 as a landmark year in the company's 30-year history. From record-breaking growth to launching new business ventures and earning prestigious accolades, Cydcor's 2024 achievements reflect its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

"2024 was an extraordinary year for Cydcor," said Cydcor CEO Vera Quinn. "Our growth, recognition, and expansion are a testament to the dedication and passion of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day. As we celebrate these milestones, we remain focused on helping businesses and people achieve their greatest potential."

Key Highlights of Cydcor's 2024 Achievements:

Unprecedented Growth: Cydcor's network of independent sales companies grew by double digits, allowing Cydcor to expand its presence across North America. For the second consecutive year, Cydcor achieved double-digit revenue growth, setting a new all-time Cydcor record in 2024 for annual revenue.

Awards and Recognition: Cydcor was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a Best Place to Work for the 12th time, underscoring the company's commitment to its people-first culture. Cydcor's outstanding performance and dedication to client success earned the company several accolades from its partners in 2024. Among these, one leading client recognized Cydcor for exceptional results in sales and customer acquisition. Read more here. Cydcor CEO Vera Quinn received prestigious accolades, including being named a Top 10 Influential Women Leader of 2024 and earning recognition at the Women in Business Awards .

Expansion and Innovation: Cydcor expanded its event services business, offering comprehensive solutions, including event staffing, product promotions, sampling, booth buildouts, and more. This increased scope of services showcases Cydcor's ability to innovate and diversify its offerings to meet evolving client needs. Cydcor added new industries and clients to its roster, including clients in home security, consumer packaged goods, and others, widening its client offerings to a growing customer base.



"Reflecting on Cydcor's 30-year anniversary and record-breaking 2024, I am profoundly grateful for our team's unwavering dedication and the trust our clients have placed in us," said Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor. "Our remarkable growth and achievements in 2024 are a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence. As we look ahead to 2025, we are committed to driving innovation, expanding opportunities, and delivering exceptional results for our clients, partners, and communities. With a solid foundation and a proven track record, I am confident that Cydcor's most impactful years are yet to come."

About Cydcor

For three decades and counting, Cydcor has provided customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging the advantages of technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, visit www.cydcor.com.

