AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis found weekly average electricity prices fell during the last week of January, despite an increase in gas and CO2 futures prices, thanks to an increase in solar and wind production and drop in electricity demand. Average electricity prices fell across the major European markets during the final week of January, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. Compared to the week prior, the consultancy recorded a drop in the weekly price average across the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Nordic, Portuguese and Spanish markets. ...

