Photo Research, a Novanta Corporation brand, announces new enhanced calibration capabilities with the Photo Research SpectraScan PR-1050 Spectroradiometer. The PR-1050 introduces a new option for multiple calibrations on all apertures, enhancing its versatility and precision. Featuring superior sensitivity and speed, the PR-1050 meets the demands of measuring near-eye displays with an Augmented Virtual Reality (AR/VR) lens that attaches directly to the device, allowing users to measure light from AR/VR target areas.

The SpectraScan PR-1050 Spectroradiometer sets a new standard in display metrology by addressing the industry's stringent demands for spectral accuracy and field aperture reproducibility. It excels in performing wavelength and radiometric calibrations across multiple spot sizes, ensuring precise spectral radiance estimation for modern display technologies such as OLED, micro-LED, and quantum-dot displays. With advanced calibration options, including practical solid-state wavelength calibration, the PR-1050 delivers high accuracy without the need for complex signal processing. This makes it an ideal solution for applications requiring meticulous calibration and reliable spectral data.

"Photo Research is a benefactor of spectroradiometers, and its most influential product (still on the market) has been the PR-788," says Matt Falanga, R&D Engineering Manager for Photo Research. "The PR-1050 continues to build on this legacy by improving violet light transmission and overall sensitivity. Another hallmark of the PR-1050 is the way in which the y-axis and the x-axis of the measurement are calibrated. The measurement uncertainty is second only to NIST."

Other features of the enhanced Photo Research SpectraScan PR-1050 include:

Augmented (AR) Virtual Reality (VR) testing : Available AR/VR Aperture Diameters: 3mm, 4mm 5mm.

: Available AR/VR Aperture Diameters: 3mm, 4mm 5mm. Wide Dynamic Range : Test any display/backlight without adding external filtration or changing apertures.

: Test any display/backlight without adding external filtration or changing apertures. Variable Spectral Bandwidth : Spectral resolution capability for any display technology from OLED to laser sources.

: Spectral resolution capability for any display technology from OLED to laser sources. High speed cycle times : Dramatic reduction of total time required to test/calibrate display products.

: Dramatic reduction of total time required to test/calibrate display products. Multiple Calibrations on All Apertures: New option to perform multiple calibrations across all available apertures.

For detailed product information, visit https://www.jadaktech.com/product/pr-1050-spectroradiometer/ or explore our white paper on Accurate calibration for Measurement of Displays.

About Photo Research

Photo Research products have been the gold standard for the cinema business since the early 1940's. Since that time, the products have won numerous Academy Awards and continued to raise the bar in light and color measurement. Today, under JADAK, a Novanta Company, Photo Research offers a wide range of photometers and the Photo Research SpectraScan® Spectroradiometer series for spectral based photometric and colorimetric light measurements. The series includes both benchtop and handheld portable models that cover a variety of spectral ranges and resolutions to measure from a range of light sources. For more information, visit www.jadaktech.com.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical, life science, and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary expertise and competencies in precision medicine, precision manufacturing, robotics and automation, and advanced surgery with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer proprietary technology solutions that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation, the Novanta Growth System, and our customers' success. For more information, visit www.novanta.com.

