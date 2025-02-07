China has announced new export restrictions on materials essential for the thin-film solar industry, including critical minerals such as tungsten, tellurium, and indium. China's Ministry of Commerce and General Administration of Customs has imposed export controls on tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, molybdenum, and indium. The decision, approved by the State Council, aims to safeguard national security, protect strategic resources, and meet international non-proliferation obligations, according to an official statement. Exporters of these materials must now obtain special approval from the ministry, ...

