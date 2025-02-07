Belgium's Flanders region installed at least 646 MW of solar in 2024, bringing total installed capacity to nearly 7 GW. The region marked its 1 millionth solar panel installation this month, driven by industrial rooftop projects. The Belgian region of Flanders deployed more than 646. 19 MW of solar in 2024, according to preliminary data shared by sector federation ODE Vlaanderen. While down on the region's record year for solar deployment in 2023, when over 1 GW was installed, ODE Vlaanderen told pv magazine that last year's figures are expected to exceed 2022 numbers, when around 673 MW were ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...