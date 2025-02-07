Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - NCM Investments is pleased to announce that NCM Global Income Growth Class has received the Fundata FundGrade A+® Award, recognizing consistent, top-tier performance across Canadian investment funds.

Alex Sasso, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager, says:

"We're proud to receive this award. It reflects our proven, repeatable investment process and highlights our commitment to delivering strong performance while managing volatility for investors over the long term."

Jason Isaac, CAIA, CFA, Portfolio Manager, adds:

"This award reflects our ability to deliver on investors' expectations. By carefully managing risk and seizing opportunities, we've maintained steady performance across many different market environments."

About NCM Global Income Growth Class

A global equity balanced fund that invests in top-tier companies worldwide, combining strategic asset allocation with a focus on free cash flow generation and high-quality dividends.

About NCM Investments:

NCM is Made For Advice.® We've been creatively solving the issues facing financial advisors and their clients since 1999. In a world of investment supermarkets, we're a specialty boutique with portfolios that contrast and complement mainstream funds and ETFs.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Rating:

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

NCM Global Income Growth Class was awarded the FundGrade A+® Award in the Global Equity Balanced category for the 10-year period ending December 31, 2024 out of a total of 187 funds.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

