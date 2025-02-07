India has hit 100. 33 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity, crossing a critical threshold as it moves toward its 2030 goal of 500 GW of non-fossil energy. From pv magazine India India has surpassed 100 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity, marking a significant step toward its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy by 2030. The nation's total solar capacity stood at 100. 33 GW on Jan. 31, 2025, with 84. 10 GW under implementation and an additional 47. 49 GW under tendering. Hybrid and round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy projects are also progressing quickly, with 64. 67 ...

