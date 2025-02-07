Dii Desert Energy says hydrogen projects in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) surged to 117 installations in 2024, with 90% classified as green, while Plug Power has introduced the first-ever spot pricing program for liquid green hydrogen. Dii Desert Energy said hydrogen projects in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) increased from 67 at the end of 2023 to 117 by the end of 2024, with 90% classified as green. In its latest outlook, the Dubai-based think tank said the equivalent solar and wind capacity likely stands at 400 GW. "International offtake is still the main focus, but local ...

