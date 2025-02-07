China exported 235. 93 GW of PV panels in 2024, a 13% increase over the previous year. Of this, 94. 4 GW were shipped to Europe, down 7% from 2023. China exported 235. 93 GW of PV modules in 2024, up 13% from 207. 99 GW in 2023, according to customs data from PV InfoLink. Global module shipments increased 13% year on year, surpassing demand expectations, with the exception of Europe, where shipments fell 7%. Other regions saw strong growth. The Middle East increased 99%, Africa jumped 43%, the Asia-Pacific region rose 26%, and the Americas also advanced 10%. Europe imported 94. 4 GW of modules ...

