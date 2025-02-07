Anzeige
Freitag, 07.02.2025
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A2JGEL | ISIN: NO0010816093 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DP
Tradegate
07.02.25
10:30 Uhr
1,899 Euro
-0,011
-0,58 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.02.2025 18:24 Uhr
Scope puts the BBB- issuer rating of Elkem under review for a possible upgrade

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope has announced that they put Elkem's BBB- issuer rating under review for a possible upgrade.

According to Scope, the rating action follows Elkem's announcement of a strategic review of its Silicones division. Scope will closely monitor developments in Elkem's strategic review of the Silicones business.

The rating report from Scope is attached.

For further information, please contact:
Odd-Geir Lyngstad
VP Finance and Investor Relations
Tel: +47 976 72 806
Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Elkem

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced silicon-based materials shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 7,400 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2023, Elkem achieved an operating income of NOK 35.5 billion and CDP ratings of A on Forests, and A- on Climate Change and Water Security. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK), where the company is also included in the ESG Index. www.elkem.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elkem/r/scope-puts-the-bbb--issuer-rating-of-elkem-under-review-for-a-possible-upgrade,c4102653

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16930/4102653/81067d2f06d98305.pdf

Scope Ratings ELKEM RAR 2025 Feb

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scope-puts-the-bbb--issuer-rating-of-elkem-under-review-for-a-possible-upgrade-302371433.html

