Solution enables mission-critical communications between security and damage control personnel to increase safety on board

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced its successful deployment of a new digital radio communications system to support command and control operations on board the German Navy's vessel, frigate F124 Sachsen. The DIMETRA X Core Deployable system provides effective and secure voice and data communications to support operational readiness and personnel safety.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250205642819/en/

MTP8000Ex Series TETRA Portable Radio, from Motorola Solutions (Photo Credit: Motorola Solutions)

The new solution is compatible with the MTP8550Ex TETRA radio, enabling communication between the ship's security teams, damage control forces and crews on vessels that are within 15 kilometers of each other at sea. It is fully integrated into the Navy's existing infrastructure and is interoperable with the communications networks of the German Armed Forces and other public safety organisations.

The F124 Sachsen is the first vessel to receive the solution under the contract Motorola Solutions signed with the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw). To mark this milestone, Axel Kukuk, vice president, Sales, Motorola Solutions, presented a special, custom-coloured TETRA radio to the project lead at BAAINBw and the commander of the frigate Sachsen.

"Secure, reliable radio communications are critical to the success of naval operations and the safety and security of personnel and equipment," said Axel Kukuk. "The new system empowers the German Navy to share real-time information between personnel for greater efficiency in routine missions and critical responsiveness during emergencies, such as fires or hull breaches."

Prior to installing the solution on the F124 Sachsen, Motorola Solutions successfully deployed the infrastructure at the German Navy's harbour-based soldier training locations so that personnel could be trained in its use.

