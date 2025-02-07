Fayafi Investment Holding announces far-reaching EcoRegen environmental initiative

Pledges USD 100 million to plant 500,0000,000 trees in support of global net zero and climate change goals

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fayafi Investment Holding, the first UAE firm made available through a bankable certificate issued under the SIX Swiss Exchange framework, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and featured on Bloomberg, has announced its far-reaching EcoRegen reforestation initiative that will plant 500 million trees to fight climate change and accelerate carbon capture.

The Emirati-founded Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre, is hewing to its roots as a socially conscientious organisation investing in a better, more sustainable future with this 5-year global sustainability project.

Through its EcoRegen reforestation initiative, Fayafi Investment Holding will invest a total of USD 100 million to combat greenhouse gases while also generating carbon credits. EcoRegen is a training plus reforestation program that empowers 50,000 farmers with training and jobs.

Each farmer in the programme will earn USD 2,000 to plant 10,000 trees, with individual empowerment generating local community uplift while accomplishing EcoRegen's reforestation goals. The initiative will start generating carbon credits in its 5th year and reach peak carbon absorption in 20-30 years. On completion, the reforestation project is expected to sequester up to 500 million tons of CO2 annually.

Apart from these primary benefits, Fayafi Investment Holding's EcoRegen initiative will also boost biodiversity enhancement, protect endangered species, prevent soil erosion and enhance groundwater retention. The project's process will be tracked through a host of tools, including Google Earth.

The EcoRegen Initiative is the brainchild of Dr. Patrick Pilati, Executive President of Fayafi Investment Holding, and is his first corporate social responsibility initiative since recently being announced as Executive President.

"At Fayafi Investment Holding, we prioritise financial innovation while investing in assets that advance the cause of scientific innovation and sustainability. We are also determined to act as champions for a better future and undertake initiatives that address pressing global challenges such as climate change. The Fayafi Investment Holding EcoRegen Initiative is far-reaching in scale and will have a tangible impact on carbon capture, emission reduction, rewilding and biodiversity improvement. It will also empower local communities and farmers. Our EcoRegen initiative aligns with our support for global Net Zero goals, the Paris Accord and also the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," Pilati said.

The EcoRegen Initiative is fully supported by Fayafi Investment Holding's majority shareholder AIS PCC Limited, an independent financial boutique.

"We are delighted to support Fayafi Investment Holding's EcoRegen Initiative. Fayafi is blazing a trail, showcasing how it is possible to combine high potential growth with a genuine mission towards advancing global sustainability and well-being. We look forward to continue partnering with Fayafi Investment Holding on its journey as an incredible financial innovator that also acts as a responsible global corporate citizen" said Baptiste Saliva, Director, AIS PCC Limited.

Fayafi Investment Holding is an SPV that invests in innovation. It has for the first time brought isotope copper - a rare commodity with crucial applications across medicine, aerospace and renewable energy - to global metal commodity markets. The SPV has issued $3.6B of euro clear security certificates on the Vienna Stock Exchange, backed by isotope copper reserves physically present in its Dubai vaults.

