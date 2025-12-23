CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited: CDT Environmental Technology Reports 2025 Unaudited Interim Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CDTG) ("CDT", the "Company", or "we"), a leading provider of waste treatment systems and services throughout China, today reports its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and provides updates on key business developments.

All amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

2025 Unaudited Interim Financial Results and Business Update

Revenues decreased by approximately $5.4 million, or 42.3%, to approximately $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from approximately $12.7 million for the same period in 2024. The decline was driven by three factors:



(i) reduced external demand for the Company's traditional environmental engineering services amid the PRC economic slowdown; and



(ii) the Company's deliberate strategic shift to scale back on legacy projects with excessively long receivable cycles, reallocating resources toward its new green hydrogen and organic waste-to-energy initiatives.



(iii) decrease in the number and timing of project revenue recognitions, as six project contracts contributed revenue during the comparable prior-year period, whereas only four projects contributed revenue during the current period, with certain remaining projects not yet meeting revenue recognition criteria. Among the four projects recognized in the current period, except for the Guankou project phase 6, the other three projects had reached over 95% completion and were in their final stages, resulting in limited incremental revenue recognized during the period.





(i) The approximately 4.8% increase in the gross profit margin of sewage treatment systems was primarily attributable to the Company's engagement in a new project that generated approximately $3.1 million in revenue with a relatively higher gross profit margin of 40.3%.



(ii) This increase was partially offset by a 4.7% decrease in the gross profit margin of sewage treatment services and other revenue, primarily due to higher labor and material costs.





The Company reported a net loss of approximately $1.3 million, or $0.11 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.14 per share, for the same period in 2024. The swing from profit to loss was primarily due to:



(i) lower revenue from reduced project activity amid weakened market demand; and



(ii) the recognition of $2.1 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's 2025 Equity Incentive Plan, under which shares were granted to key employees and advisors and accounted for as compensation in accordance with ASC 718.





Business Update

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had three projects in backlog:

the Sichuan Anya Project,

the Xinjiang Project, and

Phase VI of the Guankou Project.





Both the Sichuan Anya and Xinjiang Projects were signed and commenced in August 2024. Phase VI of the Guankou Project is a supplemental agreement to the existing Guankou Project, which was signed and commenced in April 2024, and represents an incremental scope under the original contract-it does not constitute a new, standalone project. The combined tentative contract value of these three projects is approximately $19.6 million.

Green Hydrogen Initiative

Strategic move into green hydrogen: As announced on November 20, 2025, the Company initiated a new growth opportunity with its shift to become a provider of urban and rural organic waste resource utilization solutions and clean energy.





Technology and partnerships: The Company's plan is to utilize high-temperature gasification technology to convert organic waste into syngas, which can then be purified to produce hydrogen. In May 2025, the Company appointed a senior expert from the Guangzhou Institute of Energy Conversion, Chinese Academy of Sciences, as Chief Scientist for the Company's new energy initiative, establishing a technical collaboration with the Guangzhou Institute of Energy Conversion, Chinese Academy of Sciences.





Addressing market demand: The initiative aims to capitalize on the significant demand for organic waste treatment in China and the rapidly growing hydrogen energy market.





Diversified revenue streams: The Company's new "EPC engineering + long-term operation" business model includes revenue from waste treatment fees as well as expected future sales of energy products like green hydrogen, clean industrial steam, and grid-connected electricity.





Li Yunwu, CEO of CDT, said "Our first half 2025 performance was challenging as we continued to experience economic headwinds in the PRC market that have impacted new infrastructure projects and delayed some that are in the pipeline. Despite these challenges and the resulting volume pressure, we achieved 250 basis points of gross profit margin expansion compared to the same period last year through the restructuring initiatives we undertook in 2024 and other cost-saving measures. As economic conditions in China stabilize, we believe we remain well positioned to capitalize on opportunities associated with favorable, long-term secular trends including water conservation, safety and regulation.

Mr. Li added, "Even as we face an unpredictable operating environment in the near-term with soft end market demand, we are taking proactive and strategically targeted steps to leverage our core operational capabilities through technological innovation and partnerships. Our recently announced strategic initiative to support the growth of the hydrogen economy is an integral part of our planned transformation and broader strategy to participate in new energy by commercializing operations of organic solid waste-to-hydrogen production facilities in China. We believe our collaborations with leading scientific organizations and government regulatory bodies have created a foundation for the Company to accelerate the transition to a hydrogen economy. We expect to report several milestones related to our green hydrogen initiative including advancements in the Company's hydrogen enabling technologies, as well as progress in executing several customers' hydrogen projects and new partnerships in the sector.

We believe the actions we have taken to streamline our operations, along with our planned long-term investments in our new energy growth initiatives, are expected to deliver value to customers and improve returns for shareholders."

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited

CDT, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a leading national player in China's waste treatment sector that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services in China, and is dedicated to promoting sustainable development through innovative solutions. Founded by pioneers in waste treatment, CDT aims to advance next-generation technologies that directly address environmental challenges and promote sustainable solutions. CDT is a recognized brand in China and is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction.

CDT's mission is to help its customers achieve their critical infrastructure objectives while enabling positive changes in technological environmental protection. It collaborates with industry leaders, environmental experts, and stakeholders to develop and implement advanced waste treatment solutions. Recently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, CDT is a prominent player in the waste treatment market, capable of providing comprehensive solutions to diverse customer needs, and has completed more than 150 plants across China.

For more information, please visit CDT's website at https://www.cdthb.cn.

CDT ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash - 175,877 - 124,379 Accounts receivable, net 65,238,735 45,188,231 Other receivables, net 239,560 424,313 Other receivables - related parties 135,920 123,532 Contract assets 31,126,553 31,438,860 Prepayments and other current assets, net 488,969 405,136 Total current assets 97,405,614 77,704,451 OTHER ASSETS Property and equipment, net 1,182,693 1,291,322 Intangible assets, net 715 5,628 Deferred tax assets, net 1,305,492 1,208,689 Contract assets, noncurrent 8,525,057 8,550,498 Escrow 600,000 600,000 Total other assets 11,613,957 11,656,137 Total assets - 109,019,571 - 89,360,588 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable - 40,192,963 - 36,347,893 Short-term loans - banks 1,321,665 1,814,551 Short-term loans - third parties 840,388 836,765 Short-term loans - related parties 3,183,506 2,794,894 Other payables and accrued liabilities 2,948,482 2,220,896 Other payables - related party 254,173 256,863 Contract liabilities 13,691,295 28,026 Taxes payable 7,878,159 7,408,674 Total current liabilities 70,310,631 51,708,562 OTHER LIABILITIES Long-term loan - bank 279,384 213,969 Total other liabilities 279,384 213,969 Total liabilities 70,590,015 51,922,531 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares, $0.0025 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 10,825,000 and 9,200,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 30,813 27,063 Additional paid-in capital 13,719,883 11,578,633 Statutory reserves 3,667,369 3,433,589 Retained earnings 22,959,457 24,455,403 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,089,346 - (2,210,909 - Total CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited shareholders' equity 38,288,176 37,283,779 Noncontrolling interests 141,380 154,278 Total shareholders' equity 38,429,556 37,438,057 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 109,019,571 - 89,360,588 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.