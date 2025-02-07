San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Event planning remains a slow and inefficient process. Whether it's a corporate offsite, a team-building activity, or a personal event, the process remains outdated and time consuming-countless emails, endless vendor calls, price negotiations, contracts, payments, and last-minute chaos.





George Pisheh (CEO) of Events in Minutes is on the left. Kevin Edraki (CTO) is on the right, are shaping the future of event planning. (Photo: Limoo Photography)

A new Silicon Valley startup, Events in Minutes, is on a mission to change that. Built by an ex- Googler and an automation experts, Events in Minutes is an AI-powered marketplace that enables companies and individuals to book and manage events seamlessly. With just a few clicks, users can find top-rated vendors with transparent pricing and real-time availability. The vision is to make event planning as simple and instant as booking a ride or reserving a short-term stay online.

A Market Ripe for Disruption

The event industry, valued in the hundreds of billions, has been slow to embrace automation. The process is fragmented, manual, and frustrating for both event hosts and vendors.

For event hosts, the challenges are universal:

Time-consuming vendor search - Finding reliable vendors requires hours of calls and emails.

For vendors, the struggle is just as real:

Inconsistent business flow - Skilled vendors often struggle to secure regular bookings.

This is where Events in Minutes comes in-leveraging AI to automate vendor discovery, pricing, payments, and logistics in a single, streamlined platform.

The Events in Minutes Advantage

At its core, Events in Minutes is on a mission to replace the tedious back-and-forth of event planning with intelligent automation.

Instantly book high-quality vendors - No more endless research or waiting for quotes.

A Proven Solution for Seamless Event Planning



Since its launch, Events in Minutes has become a go-to platform for seamless team-building event planning. Designed to simplify the booking process, the platform enables businesses to quickly connect with high-quality vendors while ensuring transparent pricing and real-time availability.



With its intuitive design and automation capabilities, Events in Minutes streamlines the entire event planning process-from vendor selection to final execution-eliminating the inefficiencies of traditional coordination. The platform is recognized for its ease of use, high vendor quality, and efficiency, making event planning faster and more reliable.



By automating key logistics, providing instant booking options, and ensuring smooth transactions, Events in Minutes enhances the experience for both event organizers and vendors, helping businesses execute memorable events with minimal effort.

Starting With Team Building-Expanding to Everything

Initially, Events in Minutes is focusing on corporate team-building events, where HR teams and executive assistants frequently struggle to find vetted, reliable vendors. Over time, the platform aims to expand into broader event categories, including offsites, private dinners, and personal events.

"Our goal is to become the default way people organize events-whether it's a corporate offsite, a wedding, or a private dinner," says Dr. Pisheh, CEO of Events in Minutes. "This industry is massive, yet no one has cracked the code. Events in Minutes is on a mission to change that."

Now Available: Book Top Team Building Events in Minutes

Events in Minutes is now available and actively serving corporate clients for team-building events in the San Francisco Bay Area. Companies looking for effortless event planning can visit www.eventsinminutes.com to book top-rated vendors today.

Meet the Founders

George (Hojr) Pisheh, Ph.D. - Co-Founder & CEO

With over a decade at Google and its subsidiaries spanning product, engineering, and operations, Dr. George Pisheh specializes in using technology to streamline complex processes. His expertise in operations and innovation drives Events in Minutes' mission to simplify event planning at scale.

Kevin Edraki - Co-Founder & CTO

A seasoned software engineer and automation expert with 16+ years of experience, Kevin Edraki has built impactful, scalable systems. His deep expertise in automation, system reliability, and innovative solutions ensures Events in Minutes delivers a seamless experience for both vendors and event hosts.





Events in Minutes

About Events in Minutes

Events in Minutes is a cutting-edge, AI powered event marketplace that simplifies corporate event planning. By connecting event hosts with top-rated vendors, the platform offers transparent pricing, real-time availability, that can be booked instantly. Initially focusing on team-building events, it plans to expand to cover a broad range of corporate and personal events worldwide. Events in Minutes solves major problems. It saves time on vendor searches. It also simplifies coordination and handles logistical challenges with ease.

