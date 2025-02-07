Gulf Central Merchant Bank Ltd: Gulf Central Merchant Bank and Tashafi Holding Group Announce Strategic Partnership and New Hospital Management Venture

Gulf Central Merchant Bank UK, a London based investment firm, and Tashafi Holding Group, a prominent healthcare group in Saudi Arabia, are excited to announce their strategic partnership signed in 2024. The two companies have now signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with one of Saudi Arabia's top hospitals to launch their first operation in managing one of the best hospitals in the region.

GCMB CEO Hakim Azaiez Tashafi Holding Group CEO Said Al Dousary



The partnership will focus on premium healthcare services, leveraging the expertise and resources of both organisations. Gulf Central Merchant Bank UK will bring its extensive experience in investment management and financial services, while Tashafi Holding Group will contribute its deep knowledge of healthcare operations and patient care.

The new venture will partner with a top European hospital operator, which will be announced soon. This collaboration aims to elevate the standards of healthcare in Saudi Arabia, providing patients with access to world-class medical facilities and services.

Both parties are deeply committed to supporting Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia's ambitious plan to diversify its economy and improve the quality of life for its citizens. This strategic initiative aligns with Vision 2030's goals of enhancing healthcare services and increasing private sector participation in the healthcare sector.

Comments from Leadership:

Dr. Said Al Dousary, CEO of Tashafi Holding Group, said, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Gulf Central Merchant Bank UK. Our combined strengths will enable us to deliver exceptional healthcare services and improve patient outcomes. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing healthcare in the region."

Hakim Azaiez, CEO of Gulf Central Merchant Bank UK, added, "This partnership aligns with our vision of fostering innovative and sustainable healthcare solutions. We are confident that our collaboration will set a new benchmark for healthcare excellence in Saudi Arabia and beyond."

SOURCE: Gulf Central Merchant Bank Ltd

