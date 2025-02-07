Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that on February 7, 2025, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, acquired 700,000 common shares (Shares) of AbraSilver Resource Corp., through a bought deal public offering, at $2.55 per Share for total consideration of $1,785,000.

Prior to the acquisition, Mr. Sprott controlled 12,496,300 Shares representing approximately 9.6% of the outstanding Shares. As a result of the acquisition, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 13,196,300 Shares representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The acquisition, combined with previous and concurrent treasury issuances of Shares, resulted in a decrease in holdings of approximately 3.3% since the date of the last filing of an Early Warning Report and brings total holdings to under 10%. As a result, Mr. Sprott and 2176423 Ontario Ltd., ceased to be insiders of AbraSilver Resource.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

