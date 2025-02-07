ELD Asset Management Promotes Naomi Chen to Director of Recruitment

Naomi Chen Elevated to Director of Recruitment at ELD Asset Management: Leading Recruitment Strategy and Talent Acquisition Amid Firm's Expansion and Growth Plans for the Future

Singapore-based wealth management firm, ELD Asset Management is pleased to announce the promotion of Ms Naomi Chen from Senior Recruitment Manager to Director of Recruitment.

Natural progression

"This is a natural progression for our recruitment division," said George Palmer, Director of Private Clients at ELD Asset Management. "With years of experience in recruitment, Naomi's developed a deep understanding of the financial services market, the available talent pool, and the challenges firms like ours face in securing, onboarding, and retaining top-tier professionals."

Naomi's been an integral part of ELD Asset Management's recruitment team, consistently delivering outstanding candidates for key roles. "We're confident in her ability to lead our recruitment strategy as we continue to grow," added Palmer. "Her expertise will be invaluable in expanding and strengthening our teams in the years ahead."

In her new role, Ms. Chen will oversee all recruitment operations at ELD Asset Management's Singapore offices, as the company prepares for a planned expansion of its research division in Q3 2025. She will lead an innovative new-hire program, streamline onboarding processes, spearhead training initiatives, oversee employee benefits, and manage administrative requirements.

"I'm thrilled to step into this role and remain committed to enhancing an already dynamic corporate culture while attracting, retaining, and nurturing top talent," said Ms. Chen. "Our people are our greatest asset, and I look forward to ensuring that ELD Asset Management continues to be an outstanding employer."

Diverse expertise

ELD Asset Management employs over 160 highly skilled professionals with diverse expertise across financial and non-financial sectors. The firm is dedicated to employee well-being, offering competitive benefits and continuous professional development opportunities to help team members reach their full potential.

Each year, the firm actively recruits graduates and experienced professionals in areas such as banking, sales, compliance, and economics, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence in financial services.

About ELD Asset Management:

At ELD Asset Management, we combine research-driven strategies, personalised solutions, and a commitment to transparency to help you achieve your financial goals. With a global perspective and local expertise, we offer tailored investment solutions that prioritise long-term growth and stability.

ELD Asset Management Pte. Ltd.

Media Contact: Mr. Luke Tan

Email: luke.tan@eldglobal.com

www.eldglobal.com

SOURCE: ELD Asset Management

