Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Booth as a Senior Technical Advisor to the Company. Brian brings over 40 years of mineral exploration and development and capital markets experience, including a 23 year career with Inco Limited as Manager of Exploration - North America & Europe, Manager of Global Nickel Exploration and Managing Director at PT Ingold of Australasia.

In recent years, Mr. Booth was President, CEO and Director of Element 29 Resources Inc., leading the team advancing the Elida and Flor de Cobre copper porphyry projects in Peru. Mr. Booth was also President and CEO of Pembrook Mining Corp. (private company) who's team advanced the Pecoy Cu-Mo-Au-Ag porphyry deposit from initial resource drilling to a PEA in Peru. Mr. Booth was also Chair of Claude Resources, a Canadian gold producer, during the acquisition of the company by Silver Standard Resources (now SSR Mining Inc.) for C$337 million. Mr. Booth was also pivotal as CEO and director of Lake Shore Gold Corp. leading the team that advanced and completed the PEA and initiated the underground development of the Timmins West-Thunder Creek gold deposits. He also completed the purchase of the Bell Creek mine and mill complex. All of Lake Shore Gold's Timmins assets were acquired by Tahoe Resources in 2016 for C$751 million. Mr. Booth is credited with the discovery of the Douay West gold deposit in Quebec and conducted the preliminary assessment of the Voisey's Bay Ni-Cu-Co discovery for Inco Limited.

Randy Turner, President & CEO of the Company commented, "The Company welcomes Brian as a senior technical advisor who brings many years of both mineral exploration and financial expertise to the Company. We look forward to having Brian's extensive knowledge and experience as we look to advance the 3Ts Project to its full potential."

In conjunction with this appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Booth incentive stock options to purchase 300,000 shares under the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options will be granted for a period of three (3) years and are exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240080

SOURCE: Independence Gold Corp