Blockchain Loyalty Corp.: BBLC Secures Major Mining Deal, Advancing Strategic Expansion into Gold Sector

Blockchain Loyalty Corp. (OTC PINK:BBLC) continues to execute its strategic vision of acquiring and developing high-value opportunities across multiple sectors, reinforcing its commitment to promoting a lifestyle of health, beauty, and wealth while delivering long-term shareholder value.

In our October 7, 2024, press release, we stated that BBLC had been approached by firms within the real estate, hotel & hospitality, and gold mining sectors, exploring mutually beneficial opportunities with the company. Today, we are proud to announce that we are staying true to that vision by securing a major deal in the gold mining sector.

BBLC, in partnership with its arms-length partner Blue Crown Group Inc., has officially signed an agreement with North Fork Management, a highly experienced mining management firm based in Northern California. This milestone marks BBLC's entry into the gold sector, reinforcing our broader strategy of diversification into industries with strong growth potential.

North Fork Management's leadership team brings an unparalleled depth of expertise, with over 100 years of combined experience in mining operations, geology, assaying, and engineering. Their team includes a Master's-level engineer and an award-winning researcher, solidifying BBLC's position alongside industry experts who have a proven track record of success.

With this strategic partnership with North Fork, BBLC and Blue Crown Group Inc. have the opportunity to secure up to 15 gold-bearing and other rare earth mineral properties within the next six months. This agreement is the first of several initiatives that will position BBLC as a serious player in the gold mining space, ensuring that we continue to deliver on our commitment to long-term shareholder value.

"This agreement is a testament to our strategic commitment to growth and diversification. The expertise that North Fork Management brings to the table, combined with the vision and resources of BBLC and Blue Crown Group Inc., places us in a prime position to capitalize on the immense opportunities in the gold and rare earth mineral sector. We are excited about the road ahead and look forward to delivering real value to our shareholders," said Joel DeBellefeuille, Executive Chairman and CEO of BBLC.

In addition to this landmark deal, BBLC remains in active discussions with strategic partners across real estate, hotel & hospitality, and other emerging industries. These collaborations align with our mission of expanding our business footprint and securing high-growth opportunities.

We look forward to sharing further developments in the coming weeks, as BBLC continues to execute on its roadmap and deliver on the opportunities we set forth. Stay tuned for more updates.

About Belle Bonica Luxe Corp.

Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. OTC: (BBLC) is dedicated to promoting a lifestyle of health, beauty, and wealth; through the acquisition and development of creative & innovative brands catering to luxury markets that are aimed at improving your way of life, while seeking long-term shareholder value. BBLC's promise is to commit to optimizing shareholder value by continuously sourcing un-paralleled revenue generating brands that match the group's 5 pillars of: "no limits. passionate. creative. innovative. fun."

For more information visit: www.bellebonica.com

Joel DeBellefeuille, Executive Chairman & CEO, E. joel@bellebonica.com Tel. 514.434.2640

To learn more about Joel, Visit: www.joeldebellefeuille.com

Investor Relations: Just3 Public Relations, E. ir@bellebonica.com

