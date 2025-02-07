CounterpointeSRE: $33.7 Million C-PACE Financing Secures Future for Four Seasons Embarcadero Hotel in San Francisco

The iconic Four Seasons Embarcadero Hotel, a recently renovated and rebranded luxury property in the heart of San Francisco, has secured $33.7 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing to fund sustainable upgrades to its plumbing, building envelope, and electrical systems. This financing comes at a pivotal moment for the 155-key hotel, located at 222 Sansome Street, which was facing foreclosure before the transaction was completed.

The C-PACE funding will support sustainability-focused improvements that enhance energy efficiency and long-term resilience, reinforcing the commitment to modern, environmentally conscious hospitality by one of San Francisco's premier luxury hotels.

"This transaction demonstrates the strength of CounterpointeSRE's innovative financing solutions in preserving landmark properties and supporting the revitalization of San Francisco's hospitality sector" said Eric Alini, CEO of CounterpointeSRE.

CounterpointeSRE has strengthened its hospitality lending platform with the addition of industry veterans Gavin Elwes, Jo Hastings, and Kyle Geoghegan.

C-PACE financing is designed to support energy-efficient and sustainable building upgrades, allowing property owners to repay costs through a special property tax assessment. The structure enables long-term investment in infrastructure without the burdens of traditional debt.

Preserving Key Economic Assets

The Four Seasons Embarcadero Hotel, perched on the top floors of a historic high-rise, offers panoramic views of the city and San Francisco Bay. Following the extensive renovation, the hotel continues to be a sought-after destination for both business and leisure travelers.

This transaction highlights the growing role of C-PACE financing in urban markets facing economic challenges. The hospitality industry has been reported to be the largest asset class to incorporate C-PACE into capital stacks for new construction as well as recapitalizations. With this financing in place, the Four Seasons Embarcadero is positioned for long-term success while maintaining its status as a premier luxury destination in San Francisco.

