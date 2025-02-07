Brewing Industry Icon Joins Fast Friends Beer Company

Sarah Perez to Lead Fast Friends Brewing Team

The Fast Friends Family is pleased to announce that Sarah Perez has agreed to oversee their beverage program as Head Brewer.

Sarah Perez Joins Fast Friends Beer Company as Head Brewer



"After nearly 17 years in the craft beer industry, I am honored to have this opportunity to showcase my passion for brewing at Fast Friends" said Sarah, "I'm excited to build upon the vision of crafting beverages with love and crafting a beverage program that has something for every palate. We have a wonderful opportunity to build the Fast Friends brand at local grocery stores and restaurants with our flagship offerings and we will continue to brew unique beers and seltzer cocktails that are only available at our 18,000 square foot facility in South Austin."

Sarah served in leadership roles at Susitna Brewing Company, Rahr and Sons Brewing Company, and Maui Brewing Company before joining Fast Friends. Currently, she serves as a mentor within the Brewers Association, showcasing her dedication to fostering growth and development within the community. Sarah is a certified Cicerone and a graduate of the Siebel Institute of Technology Brewing Program, along with the Hybrid Distillation Certificate Program. Sarah has been awarded Scholarships through the Glenn Hay Falconer Program and The Michael James Jackson Foundation.

"Sarah is an incredible addition to our team, and I couldn't be more excited to collaborate with her to craft unforgettable beer and culinary experiences at Fast Friends," said Laura Licona, Director of Culinary and Hospitality Operations. "Her talent and creativity will be instrumental as we grow-not just on our Campus, but in retail locations across Austin. At Fast Friends, we're redefining what a hospitality space can be, merging craft with culture and using beer and food as a means to bring people together in new, meaningful ways. Sarah and I connected right away over our shared vision for creating spaces that feel both innovative and welcoming-where every pint poured and every dish served is part of a bigger story. We can't wait to share what's ahead."

"I am ready to embark on a journey and unleash my creative potential," said Sarah, "now is the perfect moment to transform my passion and my admiration for this industry into tangible vibes in every sip."

Get ready to enjoy more Fast Friends Beer around town and get ready for unique food and beverage experiences at the Fast Friends campus in South Austin!

