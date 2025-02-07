Zeus North America Mining Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Cuddy Mountain Copper Gold Silver Porphyry Discovery Target, Idaho

Zeus North America Mining Corp. (CSE:ZEUS)(OTCQB:ZUUZF)(FRANKFURT:O92) (the "Company" or "Zeus") is pleased to provide a corporate update on 2024 exploration at the Cuddy Mountain project in Idaho, less than 3 km to the north of the Hercules Metals high grade copper-gold-silver porphyry discovery announced in October 2023.

Highlights of the 2024 Exploration Program at Cuddy Mountain:

Staked 19 additional BLM Lode Claims to cover areas underlain by the Seven Devils Volcanics, which host the neighboring Leviathan Porphyry Copper mineralization.

Completed a property wide 3D-DCIP Induced Polarization ("IP") and Resistivity Survey using Dias Geophysical Ltd.

Conducted a property wide Ground Magnetic Survey totalling 105-line km of high-resolution magnetic data.

Collected 799 soil samples and 339 rock grab samples.

Completed a property wide mapping campaign. The mapped stratigraphy within the Cuddy Mountain Property demonstrates that the same stratigraphic section exists with the Property as that shown-on Hercules drill sections which intersected porphyry mineralization.

Dean Besserer, President and CEO, stated, "Our 2024 exploration program data compilation is nearly complete, and we are excited to release our results and advance towards drilling in this highly prospective region. We are excited about how 2025 is shaping up with our existing projects, numerous opportunities to aid in the growth of the company, and the Trump administration solidifying the United States' pathway towards domestic energy and mineral security."

The summer programs consisted of property wide mapping, sampling and geophysics including: 799 soil samples; 339 rock grab samples; mapping and property wide ground magnetics and 3D-DCIP Induced Polarization ("IP") and resistivity surveys.

Importantly, the mapped stratigraphy within the Cuddy Mountain Property demonstrates that the same stratigraphic section exists with the Property as that shown on Hercules drill sections which intersected porphyry mineralization.

All results have been received and are being integrated into a data set which will be released shortly.

Additionally, Governor Brad Little signed Executive Order 2025-02, the Strategic Permitting, Efficiency, and Economic Development (SPEED) Act, aimed at better coordinating state permitting on big projects that promote energy independence, support national security, and drive the economy. The establishment of a SPEED Council is expected to create a more efficient regulatory process in Idaho while maintaining environmental oversight.

"Idaho leads the nation in streamlining regulations and promoting good government, but there is always more we can do to improve. With President Trump's return to the White House, there is a renewed focus on efficiency in government at the federal level. In that same spirit, here in Idaho we are going to take even more steps to make sure state government does not get in the way of projects that support our economy," Governor Little said.

For more information on the SPEED act, click here.

Other Items

As of February 3,2025 the Company has entered into a 6-month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto-based marketing firm, Outside The Box Capital Inc. (the "Contract"). Outside The Box Capital Inc. specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news. In connection with the Contract, Zeus North America Mining Corp. will pay Outside The Box Capital $287,925 and 750,000 options priced at 0.19cents with a one year expiry. Outside The Box Capital currently own zero ("0") shares of the Company.

As of February 4, 2025 the Company has entered into a consulting agreement with Plutus Invest and Consulting GmbH ("Plutus"), pursuant to which Plutus will provide the Company with marketing and communications services for a twelve-month term. The marketing services provided by Plutus will be in consulting with the Company's management in building investor awareness of the Company through Plutus's network in Europe. The Company has agreed to pay Plutus a consulting fee of € 120,000 upon the commencement of services and up to € 450,000 over the term, as agreed between the parties. The consulting agreement with Plutus was negotiated through arm's length negotiations and may be terminated within 30 days by either party. Plutus does not hold any securities of the Company.

In addition to the options noted above, the Company has issued 400,000 options to various consultants and 200,000 options to one officer of the Company. The options are priced at 0.19 cents and expiry in 2 years and 5 years, respectively.

