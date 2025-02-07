Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") announces it has issued unsecured non-interest bearing promissory notes (the "Promissory Notes") in the aggregate of $97,500 (the "Principal Amount"), to arm's length and non-arm's length creditors of the Company (collectively, the "Creditors"). The Promissory Notes are payable upon receipt of a demand notice by the holder and the Principal Amounts were used by the Company for general working capital purposes.

The Promissory Notes remain subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The issuance of the Promissory Notes constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as certain Creditors are directors and/or officers of the Company. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the Principal Amount of the Promissory Notes held by the insiders do not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the issuance of the Promissory Notes as the Company wished to close on an expedited basis.

