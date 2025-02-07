Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Ian Harris has resigned as a director of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company wishes to thank Mr. Harris for his service and wish him success in his future endeavors.

