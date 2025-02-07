Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Gilpin Facial Plastics + Aesthetics is introducing the Deep Plane Facelift technique as part of its surgical offerings. Led by Dr. David Gilpin, the practice is implementing this approach, which has been recognized in the field of facial plastic surgery for its method of addressing deeper structural layers of the face.

Unlike traditional facelift techniques that primarily lift the skin and superficial tissues, the Deep Plane Facelift involves repositioning underlying facial structures, including the muscle layers, to enhance facial rejuvenation. Some experts in the field have discussed this approach as an alternative to conventional facelift techniques, as it aims to refine facial contours in a way that aligns with each patient's natural anatomy.

Many patients are able to resume social activities within 10 to 14 days - a notable improvement over the three to four weeks of downtime often required with traditional facelifts.

Dr. Gilpin and his team at Gilpin Facial Plastics + Aesthetics develop surgical plans tailored to each patient's unique goals. The practice specializes in a range of procedures, including rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, neck lifts, and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, providing a comprehensive approach to facial rejuvenation.

About Gilpin Facial Plastics + Aesthetics: Gilpin Facial Plastics + Aesthetics, located in Nashville, TN, is a premier facial plastic surgery practice led by Dr. David Gilpin. A native of Nashville, Dr. Gilpin completed his medical degree at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine and received specialized training in facial plastic surgery at Tulane University. He is dual board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology.

For those interested in learning more about enhanced recovery with the Deep Plane Facelift or other facial rejuvenation procedures, Gilpin Facial Plastics + Aesthetics invites to visit their website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240115

SOURCE: GetFeatured