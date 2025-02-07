Tustin, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Friendly Recovery Center has announced an expansion of its specialized mental health treatment services in Orange County, increasing capacity to accommodate more men seeking lasting recovery in response to rising demand. This initiative introduces additional resources and structured programs to address the growing need for evidence-based mental health care.

With rising cases of anxiety, depression, and trauma, many men face significant challenges in seeking treatment, including limited access to specialized programs. Friendly Recovery Center's expansion aims to remove these barriers by broadening the availability of structured mental health treatment options tailored to the unique needs of men. The expansion includes additional resources to accommodate more patients, ensuring that those seeking professional mental health support have timely access to treatment.

Friendly Recovery Center Announces Expansion of Mental Health Treatment Services

As part of this initiative, Friendly Recovery Center has expanded access to evidence-based therapies to treat mental health cases. Through clinically validated treatments and innovative methodologies designed to yield better outcomes, the center hopes to help individuals experience relief and lasting benefits. The team prioritizes long-term solutions for PTSD, depression, adult ADD/ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and other mental health conditions.

Friendly Recovery Center has also enhanced its Men's Intensive Outpatient Program to serve individuals who may not require inpatient care but still need structured, ongoing treatment. Additionally, the center has improved its telehealth services, ensuring that those with busy schedules or geographical limitations can access care remotely.

In line with the expansion, the center has also broadened its family support services by strengthening its family group therapy program. These sessions aim to educate and equip loved ones with tools to support individuals undergoing treatment, fostering a collaborative recovery process.

This expansion reinforces Friendly Recovery Center's commitment to increasing access to structured, evidence-based mental health treatment in Orange County. By enhancing treatment capacity and integrating new resources, the center continues to address the growing demand for professional mental health services.

About Friendly Recovery Center:

Friendly Recovery Center provides structured mental health treatment through outpatient (OP), partial hospitalization (PHP), and intensive outpatient (IOP) programs. The center focuses on evidence-based therapies designed to promote long-term recovery. Through continued expansion, Friendly Recovery Center remains dedicated to enhancing access to quality mental health care in Orange County.



