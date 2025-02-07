Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA), one of the nation's leading, highly trusted and widely recognized CBD companies, today announces that it will host a conference call at 4:20 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, to discuss the company's December 31, 2024 first quarter of fiscal year 2025 financial results and business progress.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Thursday, February 13, 2025, 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time



USA/Canada: 844-763-8274



International: 647-484-8814







Teleconference Replay dial in:



USA/Canada: 855-669-9658



International: 412-317-0088



Replay Passcode: 7970691



Webcast/Webcast Replay link - available through March 13, 2026: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13965





About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, including NSF Certified for Sport® products, as well as our new Full Spectrum products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD sleep aids and CBD drink products including our Herbal Oasis Social Tonic and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews, topicals products in varying strengths, and our ATRx brand of natural functional mushroom support. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, or ATRxlabs.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240114

SOURCE: cbdMD