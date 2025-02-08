Porsche Automobil Holding experienced a significant downturn on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with preferred shares dropping to €36.57 before closing at €36.96, marking a 2% decline. This deterioration in share value stems from the company's recent profit warning and reflects growing concerns about weakening demand for electric vehicles. The stock has witnessed a substantial depreciation, currently trading approximately 40% below its 52-week high of €52.32 recorded in April 2024. While the company has announced a dividend forecast of €2.89 per share for the current year, up from €2.56 in the previous year, analysts have adjusted their average price targets downward to €38.57, suggesting limited upward potential.
Strategic Realignment Costs
The company's strategic repositioning for 2025 includes significant financial implications, with projected additional expenses of up to €800 million allocated for developing new combustion and hybrid vehicle models, along with investments in battery technology. This strategic shift represents a notable departure from the company's earlier ambitious electrification goals, which initially targeted more than 80% electric vehicle production by 2030. The adjustment reflects evolving market conditions and necessitates a more balanced approach to powertrain technologies.
AdPorsche Automobil Stock: New Analysis - 08 February
Fresh Porsche Automobil information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.Read our updated Porsche Automobil analysis...