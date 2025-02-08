Hannover Rueck demonstrated remarkable financial resilience in 2024, posting a substantial 28% increase in net profit to €2.3 billion, despite facing potential losses of €500-700 million from California wildfires. The reinsurance giant's performance has been particularly noteworthy in the third quarter, where earnings per share jumped to €5.50, significantly higher than the previous year's €3.64. The company's insurance revenue climbed to €26.4 billion, while operating profit reached €3.3 billion, underlining the firm's robust operational execution. Trading activity showed the stock fluctuating between €252.80 and €256.60, maintaining strong market presence despite recent challenges.

Market Outlook and Renewal Trends

The company encountered its first pricing pressure in seven years during the annual renewal round, with risk-adjusted prices in property reinsurance declining by 2.1%, most notably in natural catastrophe coverage, which saw a 5.4% decrease. Nevertheless, analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €279.71 per share. The projected dividend increase to €8.67 per share, up from the previous year's €7.20, further reinforces investor confidence, even as the company adheres to its ambitious €2.4 billion profit target for the current year.

Ad

Fresh Hannover Rueck information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Hannover Rueck analysis...