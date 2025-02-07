Beyond Oil Ltd.: Beyond Oil Expands into Sweden with 5-Year Distribution Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce a distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") with Click Lab AB, for the distribution of Beyond Oil's oil filtration product in Sweden.

Under the terms of the Distribution Agreement, which became effective on January 24,2025, Click Lab AB will serve as the distributor of Beyond Oil's proprietary oil treatment products for non-chain restaurants and local chains that do not utilize filter machines across Sweden. The partnership is expected to help restaurants extend oil life, improve food quality, and reduce waste, aligning with the global push for more sustainable practices in the food service industry.

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil Commented: "Expanding into Sweden marks an important step in our global growth strategy. This partnership with Click Lab AB allows us to introduce our innovative oil treatment solution to a market that values sustainability and innovation. With Click Lab's expertise and established distribution network, we are confident in the success of this rollout."

Gal Sakoury, Co-Founder of Click Lab AB, remarked: "At Click Lab, we are constantly seeking out innovative products that drive real impact. Beyond Oil fits perfectly into our vision, providing an innovative way to improve food quality while reducing environmental impact. We are thrilled to bring this unique technology to Sweden's restaurant industry, and we look forward to embarking on this exciting journey in partnership with the entire Beyond Oil team in Sweden."





About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company's patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil's solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil's product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit our website at: www.beyondoil.co.

About Click Lab AB

Click Lab AB is a trusted commercial partner specializing in cutting-edge marketing strategies designed to drive measurable results and foster sustainable growth for clients. With a commitment to innovation, precision, and excellence, Click Lab AB partners with businesses to craft tailored marketing solutions that maximize their market impact. For more information, visit Click Lab AB's new Beyond Oil website at: https://beyondoil.se.

Contacts

Jonathan Or

CEO and Co-founder

Phone: +972 52-601-0680

info@beyondoil.co

ARX | Capital Markets Advisors

North American Equities Desk

beyondoil@arxadvisory.com

Click Lab AB

Gal Sakoury

Co-Founder

Phone: +46 733591470

info@beyondoil.se