Parks! America, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Management to host conference call on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended December 29, 2024. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-Q, which has been posted on the Company's website animalsafari.com/investor-relations , for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2025 Segment Financial Results

The Company manages its operations on an individual location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company's reportable segments is summarized in the tables below.

For the three months ended December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 Total revenues: Georgia $ 1,110,718 $ 1,240,010 Missouri 289,761 241,721 Texas 369,979 415,894 Consolidated $ 1,770,458 $ 1,897,625 Income (loss) before income taxes: Georgia $ 333,946 $ 365,842 Missouri (49,228 ) (106,768 ) Texas (51,999 ) (36,025 ) Segment income 232,719 223,049 Corporate expenses 270,352 317,686 Depreciation and amortization 208,548 223,203 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net (52 ) 14,417 Contested proxy and related matters, net (567,157 ) 126,640 Other (income), net (13,382 ) (35,887 ) Interest expense 57,469 51,445 Consolidated $ 276,941 $ (474,455 ) For the three months ended December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 Depreciation and amortization: Georgia $ 89,416 $ 91,389 Missouri 53,778 56,400 Texas 64,940 75,000 Corporate 414 414 Consolidated $ 208,548 $ 223,203 Capital expenditures Georgia $ 495,776 $ 90,677 Missouri 7,900 14,774 Texas 97,800 124,715 Consolidated $ 601,476 $ 230,166 As of December 29, 2024 September 29, 2024 Total assets: Georgia $ 7,574,529 $ 7,520,918 Missouri 3,032,986 3,399,324 Texas 7,818,685 7,812,661 Corporate 274,338 461,168 Consolidated $ 18,700,538 $ 19,194,071 Total cash & short-term investments: Georgia $ 1,512,002 $ 1,800,623 Missouri 557,188 870,918 Texas 539,323 570,122 Corporate 52,689 82,705 Consolidated $ 2,661,202 $ 3,324,368 Asset less cash & short-term investments: Georgia $ 6,062,527 $ 5,720,295 Missouri 2,475,798 2,528,406 Texas 7,279,362 7,242,539 Corporate 221,649 378,463 Consolidated $ 16,039,336 $ 15,869,703

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results of the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on February 10, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company's website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations .

All participants on the conference call will have the opportunity to ask a question. You may also email your question to ralph@parksamerica.com prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through our wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2024, is available on the Company's website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and the other information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Ralph Molina

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

(706) 940-2209