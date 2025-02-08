Stay Powered Anywhere: Ampace Launches State-of-the-Art Portable Power Stations in Europe

BERLIN, Feb. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a leading provider of advanced lithium-ion battery solutions, is committed to delivering green energy solutions prioritizing safety, reliability, performance and user experience and pushing the boundaries of what portable power stations can achieve. Ampace is excited to introduce the highly anticipated Ampace Andes Portable Power Stations, designed for rapid charging using A-Boost technology and powerhouse versatility. Beginning in February 2025, consumers throughout the EU will have access to the two premium products: Andes 1500 and Andes 600 Pro.

Andes 1500

A revolutionary portable power station delivering unparalleled full charging speeds (55 minutes), remarkable longevity of up to 6,000 cycles and 13 ports for powering various devices.

Fast Charging: Ideal for quick power replenishment

Ideal for quick power replenishment 13 Ports, 3600W Output: Powering diverse devices with a 1462Wh capacity, prepared for power outages and off-grid needs

Powering diverse devices with a 1462Wh capacity, prepared for power outages and off-grid needs Lasting 6000 Cycles: Thanks to Ampace's exclusive BMS and advanced charging algorithm

Thanks to Ampace's exclusive BMS and advanced charging algorithm Optional Light Modes: LED, SOS, Morse code and ambient lights

LED, SOS, Morse code and ambient lights Versatile Use: Medical service, outdoor recreations, home and office power supply

Medical service, outdoor recreations, home and office power supply Low-Temperature Resistance: Charging and discharging: -20?~45?/-4?~113?

Andes 600 Pro

It provides real-time battery status and input/output power with a crystal-clear LCD and is highly portable at 16.8lbs.

Fast Full Charging: In 1.5 hours with a 550W AC input

In 1.5 hours with a 550W AC input 9 Outlets, 600W AC Output: Powering 9 devices simultaneously with 584Wh capacity

Powering 9 devices simultaneously with 584Wh capacity Up to 2000 Cycles: Ensuring efficiency and durability

Ensuring efficiency and durability Smart LCD: Monitoring usage timely

Monitoring usage timely 1800W Output: Thanks to A-turbo technology

Thanks to A-turbo technology Portability: With a secure handle and lightweight

With a secure handle and lightweight Low-Temperature Performance: Discharging: -20?~45?/-4?~113?; Charging: -10?~45?/14?~113?

Quiet Operation



Both provide a comfortable sleep environment below 30dB, ideal for bedrooms, camping and RVs.

Intelligent Experience

The Ampace App simplifies management, allowing users to monitor power levels, customize settings, perform firmware upgrades, adjust ambient lights, manage device temperature and set sleep mode with ease.

Pricing and Availability

These two models will be available on February 11th at Geekbuying, Geekmaxi and Amazon.

The Andes 1500 is €799.99, €100 off the regular price; The Andes 600 Pro is €369.99, €80 off the regular price.

Learn more at Geekbuying, Amazon (EU)

About Ampace

As a globally renowned leader in innovative new energy technologies, Ampace has over 20 years of cutting-edge cell technology experience and obtained authoritative certifications, such as CNAS/ISO17025 and IATF16949 qualifications. The company has served over 35 million customers in 29 countries and regions worldwide.

