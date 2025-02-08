Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 7 février/February 2025) - Nova Net Lease REIT (the "REIT") has announced a final distribution to unitholders and termination of the REIT.

The distribution representing all of the REIT's assets (the "Liquidating Distribution") will be made on February 20, 2025 to holders of REIT units as of February 13, 2025. The Liquidating Distribution is estimated to be US$0.43 per REIT unit.

For further information please see the REIT news release of February 6, 2025.

Trading of the units will be halted at market close on February 12, 2025 and the units will be delisted at the market close on February 13, 2025.

Nova Net Lease REIT (le « REIT ») a annoncé une distribution finale aux porteurs de parts et la dissolution du REIT.

La distribution représentant tous les actifs du REIT (la « distribution de liquidation ») sera versée le 20 février 2025 aux porteurs de parts du REIT au 13 février 2025. La distribution de liquidation est estimée à 0,43 $ US par part du REIT.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse du REIT du 6 février 2025.

La négociation des parts sera interrompue à la clôture du marché le 12 février 2025 et les parts seront radiées de la cote à la clôture du marché le 13 février 2025.

Symbol/Symbole : NNL.U Ex-distribution Date/Date ex-distribution : Le 13 FEB 2025 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement : Le 13 FEB 2025 Payment Date/Date de paiement : Le 20 FEB 2025 Delist Date/Date de Retrait : Le 13 FEB 2025

