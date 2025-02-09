TOXIC ONLINE ABUSE NOW 'ROUTINELY' TARGETING REFEREES AND OFFICIALS LEADING TO TALENT DRAIN

Landmark report reveals half of sporting officials and referees are now 'routinely' targeted with online abuse

Over 50% of all abuse directed at competitors is misogynistic or racist, a notable rise in the past year

9 in 10 federations agree athletes and competitors may quit their sport unless online abuse is effectively addressed

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports are facing a critical threat of losing competitors, referees, and officials due to the escalation of online abuse, according to the FIA's United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) Campaign.

Founded by the FIA and supported by the FIA Foundation, UAOA is the leading global coalition tackling online abuse in sport. The coalition's landmark 2025 Barometer, launched today during the FIA Officials Summit at the Circuito de Madrid Jarama - RACE by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, provides a stark look at the barrage of abuse being faced by many in the sporting world.

Key Findings:

Misogyny and Racism : Half of all identified abuse was classified as misogynistic or racist, a notable rise in specificity compared to 2024.

: Half of all identified abuse was classified as misogynistic or racist, a notable rise in specificity compared to 2024. Threats to Harm Persist : 75% of federations reported continued threats against competitors and their families.

: 75% of federations reported continued threats against competitors and their families. Threatening Participation : 90% of federations agreed that unchecked abuse risks driving athletes away from sport.

: 90% of federations agreed that unchecked abuse risks driving athletes away from sport. Officials and Referees Targeted: 50% of federations noted volunteers and officials are now routine targets, broadening the problem's scope.

Working closely with leading academics and international sporting federations, including World Athletics, World Aquatics and the International Esports Federation, the coalition uses this vital research to give a voice to those affected and raise awareness, while tracking evolving trends, identifying key risk factors, and analysing regulatory gaps.

Following a growing number of recent high-profile incidents of online abuse directed towards officials and referees across sports, these findings are set to galvanise the sporting world into taking collective and decisive action, led by the United Against Online Abuse campaign.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President and Founder of United Against Online Abuse, said:

"Last year UAOA highlighted the devastating personal toll online abuse has on competitors and athletes. This second edition report has shone a light on the equally unacceptable abuse faced by officials and referees-essential members of the sporting community who ensure our competitions are conducted fairly, robustly, and with integrity.

"While it's encouraging to see more federations adopting anti-abuse measures, these findings show that the scale of abuse is continuing to grow. UAOA's work in 2025 will be critical in fostering collaboration across the sporting, political, and technology sectors to create meaningful, lasting solutions that protect all members of our community."

In response to these findings, UAOA has committed to leading a renewed and sustained effort to foster collaboration across the sporting, political and technology sectors. In addition to rolling out a groundbreaking EU-backed anti-online abuse initiative across Europe, this will also include hosting a major conference in North America during the summer of 2025 which will further strengthen international partnerships and design implementable solutions that drive behavioural and regulatory change.

With 28 coalition members, including nine national governments, leading sporting federations, and regulatory institutions, UAOA has formed a unified, effective and formidable international response to online abuse. This coalition growth is a major component of UAOA's significant progress over the past 12 months:

Coalition growth of 150%, expanding campaign's research and influence.

Secured €400,000 in Erasmus+ funding to develop a Pan-European Framework to Combat Online Abuse in Sport, supported by the European Commission.

Launched the industry's first open-access anti-online abuse educational module with 150+ students enrolled.

Established the UAOA Scholarship Programme, funding four scholars at Dublin City University to research topics including online misogyny in motorsport.

Hosted the first UAOA Conference in Paris, bringing together over 65 global leaders to discuss unified action.

Produced 10 academic publications, including the Online Abuse Barometer, the Sports Journalist Barometer, and Safeguarding Guidelines.

Received the 'Coalition for Peace' Award at the Peace and Sport Forum, presented by Prince Albert II of Monaco.

For more information and to read the full report, visit https://unitedagainstonlineabuse.com/uaoa-barometer-2025/ .

United Against Online Abuse is an award-winning global coalition founded by the FIA President to tackle online abuse across sports. Uniting sports federations, national governments, regulatory bodies, and technology platforms, UAOA aims to foster regulatory and behavioural change to combat the rise of online harassment and hate speech.

To date, the UAOA coalition has welcomed endorsements from the Governments of Greece, France, Slovenia, Albania, Australia, Kenya, Costa Rica, Namibia and Rwanda, alongside sport federations and organisations such as FIM, the International Esports Federation, ASETEK SimSports, Peace and Sport Monaco, UNESCO, the Council of Europe, Clark Hill LLP, Arwen.AI and DCU University.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2615974/FIA_logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2615975/visual_brochure_barometer2025.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toxic-online-abuse-now-routinely-targeting-referees-and-officials-leading-to-talent-drain-302371854.html