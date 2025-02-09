OneMain Financial: 5 Ways Debt Consolidation Can Raise Your Credit Score

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2025 / Debt can be a serious burden, and it's especially stressful when your credit score is low. If you're looking for ways to reduce your debt and improve your credit score, debt consolidation might be the answer.

Consolidating multiple debts into one loan with lower interest rates can help you manage payments more easily while also giving you control over how long it may take to pay off your debt.

In this post, we'll cover five ways debt consolidation can raise your credit score-from reducing monthly payments to improving payment history:

What is Debt Consolidation?

Debt consolidation is when you take out one loan to pay off multiple debts. This can help you simplify your monthly payments and may even get you a lower interest rate.

Managing debt is a daunting task for many people, especially if you have multiple debts with different interest rates and due dates. Debt consolidation may solve this issue.

1. Consistent On-Time Payments

One of the most significant factors in your credit score is your payment history. When you consolidate your debt into one monthly payment, you're more likely to stay current. This can have a positive impact on your credit score over time.

2. Lower Credit Utilization Ratio

Another critical factor in your credit score is your credit utilization ratio. This is the amount of debt you have compared to your available credit limit. Consolidating your debt can help lower your overall credit utilization ratio, raising your credit score.

3. Fewer Missed Payments

If you have multiple debts with different due dates, it's easy to miss a payment occasionally. When you consolidate your debt into one monthly fee, you may be less likely to miss a payment, in turn, bettering your credit score.

4. Lower Interest Rates

If you consolidate your debt, you may qualify for a lower interest rate on your consolidation method - whether a loan or a balance transfer. This could save you money each month on interest charges, which you can use to pay down your debt even faster!

5. Improved Financial Habits

The consolidation process can also help you develop better financial habits that can improve your overall financial health and well-being. These improved habits can lead to a higher credit score over time and peace of mind knowing that you're in control of your finances.

How to Consolidate Debt?

If you're struggling with debt, you're not alone. Millions of Americans carry some form of debt, whether from credit cards, student loans, medical bills, or personal loans. The good news is that there are several ways you may be able to consolidate debt and get back on track, including the following:

Personal loans: Personal loans typically have lower interest rates than credit cards, so you can save money on interest charges over time.

Balance transfers: Balance transfers allow you to transfer the balance of one or more high-interest credit cards to a new card with a lower interest rate. Keep in mind that balance transfer fees can add up, so be sure to do the math before you decide.

Bottom Line

If you have high-interest debt, consolidating may be a good way to save money and improve your credit score. By consolidating with a loan, balance transfer, or other methods, you can pay off your other debts while missing fewer payments. This will also leave you with a lower credit utilization ratio - both of which can raise your credit score.

In addition, consolidating your debts into one monthly payment should make it easier for you to stay on top of your finances and develop better financial habits. If you're struggling with debt, consolidation may be worth considering.

