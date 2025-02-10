



TOKYO, Feb 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, today announced it has been recognized by CDP[1], an international environmental non-profit organization, as an "A List" company for fiscal year 2024. The A List rating is awarded to companies that demonstrate excellence in setting climate change-related targets and initiatives.CDP evaluates major corporations and institutions around the world based on their responses to questions on climate change measures, water resource management, and environmental issues. In this year's assessment, approximately 24,800 companies participated globally, including more than 2,100 Japanese companies.As part of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, Olympus has designated "Carbon Neutral Society and Circular Economy" as a focal area. To contribute to the realization of a decarbonized future, Olympus established a target in May 2023 to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its supply chain by 2040. In November 2023, Olympus received a net-zero[2] certification from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)[3], reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.In addition, Olympus is accelerating its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by improving manufacturing processes, promoting energy-saving measures, and phasing power consumption at its facilities to renewable energy sources. Recognizing the importance of reducing the environmental impact across its entire supply chain, Olympus is working continuously to develop environmentally friendly products, enhance logistics efficiency, and set emission reduction targets in collaboration with suppliers. These initiatives support both the company's sustainability goals and the broader global effort toward decarbonization.For further details on Olympus' sustainability initiatives, please visit the Sustainability page. https://www.olympus-global.com/csr/?page=csrComment from Yasuo Takeuchi, Olympus Director, Representative Executive Officer, and Executive Chairman and ESG Officer"At Olympus, ESG principles are embedded in our corporate strategy as we work toward the realization of Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. Our recognition on CDP's A list reflects our commitment to climate action and transparent environmental disclosure. We believe that contributing to the sustainable development and progress of the globe and society based on our founding spirit, by putting Our Purpose into practice, will allow Olympus itself to achieve sustainable growth and value creation."[1]: CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy.[2]: Net zero refers to reducing greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3*) by at least 90% in line with the latest climate science (1.5 degrees Celsius scenario). Remaining emissions (less than 10%) must be offset using equivalent credits derived from carbon sequestration and removal (such as afforestation and CO2 capture and storage) to achieve balance.*Scope 1: Direct greenhouse gas emissions by combustion of fuels in our sites.Scope 2: Indirect greenhouse gas emissions from our sites use of electricity, heat or steam supplied by other companies.Scope 3: Other, indirect emissions of greenhouse gas emissions (excluding Scope 1 and 2).[3]: SBTi is an international initiative jointly established by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), CDP, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the UN Global Compact. The initiative encourages companies to set science-based greenhouse gas reduction targets that align with the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.About OlympusAt Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. About Olympus
At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit https://www.olympus-global.com/ and follow our global X account: @Olympus_Corp.