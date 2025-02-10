The 9th Asian Winter Games officially kicked off on February 7 in Harbin, China. As an official partner of the event, China Eastern Airlines (CEA) is teaming up with Winter Olympic champion Xu Mengtao and CEA's brand ambassador Hu Ge, and the airline is inviting global travelers to experience the excitement and beauty of winter sports at this spectacular international event.

To support the Asian Winter Games, CEA has established seven arrivals and departures centers at six major airports across China, providing seamless ground services for passengers.

At Harbin Taiping International Airport, its dedicated Asian Winter Games service desk has handled over 100 flights and welcomed delegations from more than 30 countries.

Currently, CEA operates 30 routes in Harbin, connecting the city with major domestic hubs such as Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Xi'an, and Kunming, as well as international destinations including Tokyo, Seoul, and Bangkok. The airline runs nearly 80 flights per day in and out of Harbin.

Passengers can check in at the airport counter decorated with Asian Winter Games elements, receive CEA's commemorative boarding pass, board the "Asian Winter Games" themed painted planes, taste Harbin red sausage, Northeast clear noodles and other in-flight meals, and receive an Asian Winter Games souvenir.

Beyond the airport, CEA's presence can be seen throughout Harbin, blending seamlessly into the city's vibrant "Ice City" atmosphere. At the world-famous Harbin Ice and Snow World, visitors have been drawn to stunning ice sculptures of CEA's C919 jetliner and Shanghai's iconic skyline, making them popular spots for photos and social media moments.

Since February 4, CEA has been handling more than 13,000 passenger arrivals and departures in Harbin daily. Demand for flights has surged, with routes to Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu consistently exceeding a 90 percent passenger load factor.

To enhance the travel experience, CEA offers a one-stop, full-process service covering check-in assistance, flight transfers, baggage claim, and rebooking services.

With China's visa-free and streamlined visa policies making international travel easier, CEA is not just bringing the world to Harbin it's also spreading the energy and excitement of the Asian Winter Games to global departure points through its expanding flight network.

