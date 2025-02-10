Taizhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2025) - During the Spring Festival in 2025, the Culture & Tourism Area of the Ancient City of Taizhou, located in Linhai, China and known as the "Millennium Taizhou Prefecture, Great Song City in the South of the Yangtze River", launched a series of cultural activities in the millennium-old ancient city, and drew a lot of attention and become extremely popular.

According to the cultural and tourism monitoring data, during the Spring Festival holiday in 2025, the Culture & Tourism Area of the Ancient City of Taizhou received 1.753 million tourists. Among them, the number of tourists from outside Taizhou increased by 7.8% compared with the same period last year.

Culture & Tourism Area of the Ancient City of Taizhou: Tourism Data in the Year of the Snake Hits a New High

Specifically, from the first day to the third day of the first lunar month, more than 600,000 tourists visited the Ancient City of Taizhou. During this period, Taizhou ranked first among the 5A-level scenic spots of ancient cities and towns in the country, demonstrating the strong attraction of the "top tourist destination."

This Spring Festival, the Ancient City of Taizhou specially launched two major events: the "Welcome the Spring with Five Blessings" Xingshan Gate Welcome Ceremony and the "Waiting for You in the Millennium-old Ancient City" Processional Live-action Performance. The former takes Lady Qi celebrating the nine consecutive victories of Qi Jia Army as the main story line, connecting a group of "celebrities" with a deep connection to the Ancient City of Taizhou, and singing the joyous New Year's song of the whole city celebrating together. The latter is a performance team led by Xiaobaihua Yue Opera actors performing the classic Yue Opera "The Legend of the White Snake" in the East Lake Scenic Area, singing songs such as "Waiting for You for a Thousand Years", "The Origin of Love", and "Ganoderma lucidum". In the form of a processional performance, it created a melodious opera feast.

At the same time, more than 100 scattered performances every day, as well as the three newly launched major business forms of the city wall light show, the big storytelling hall teahouse, and the Intangible Cultural Heritage Taizhou Pavilion, have created a brand-new wonderful journey for tourists, making them dazzled and reluctant to leave.

