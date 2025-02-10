AssetCare Web3 capabilities built using Google Cloud and its generative AI capabilities, available in Saudi Arabia via Google Cloud Region in Dammam

Initial launch in Saudi Arabia highlights digital sustainability leadership as one of the largest energy markets in the world for decarbonization and carbon trading

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2025) - mCloudTech.ai Corp. ("mCloudTech.ai"), a provider of AI-enabled cloud applications optimizing the performance, reliability, and sustainability of energy-intensive assets announced today it will be launching new Web3 capabilities for AssetCareⓇ, mCloudTech.ai's flagship asset performance management platform on Google Cloud in 2025. This launch highlights mCloudTech.ai's partnership with Google Cloud and spotlights Saudi Arabia's strategic position to lead digital transformation to power sustainability efforts.

Pioneering Web3 for decarbonization

AssetCare will integrate Web3 with blockchain and AI capabilities from Google Cloud to deliver a unified platform for carbon emissions tracking and digital measurement, reporting, and verification (DMRV). The solution enables full lifecycle management for carbon credits, from issuance to trading to retirement, ensuring transparency and accountability in decarbonization efforts. These innovations position AssetCare as the platform of choice for organizations on the path to net zero through asset performance optimization.

Saudi Arabia as launchpad for global expansion

AssetCare's Web3 capabilities will debut in Saudi Arabia, leveraging the Kingdom's robust hyperscale infrastructure, data sovereign policies, and advanced AI ecosystem enabled by Google Cloud. Saudi Arabia, one of the largest global energy markets, provides an ideal launchpad for decarbonization and carbon trading activities. mCloudTech.ai and Google Cloud plan to expand globally, targeting energy-intensive economies with state-owned or national energy companies.

Russ McMeekin, mCloudTech.ai Co-Founder, President, and CEO said: "With mCloudTech.ai's inception and our partnership with Google Cloud in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, AssetCare's Web3 capabilities will be an excellent showcase of the Kingdom's digital leadership. Saudi Arabia's hyperscale compute, data sovereignty policies, and advanced AI capabilities enabled by Google Cloud underscore the Kingdom's pivotal role in driving digital sustainability around the world. We are honoured to contribute to Saudi Arabia's success alongside organizations such as Aramco and their sustainability ambitions with the unparalleled capabilities of Google Cloud's AI, LLM, and blockchain capabilities."

Bader Almadi, Google Cloud Country Manager for Saudi Arabia said: "Today, mCloud provides valuable services that help global customers across industries improve their sustainability and streamline their operations. Now, these new capabilities in mCloud's AssetCare platform, built on Google Cloud, can help customers even further track carbon emissions, streamline reporting, and manage carbon credits."

Saudi Arabia's digital sustainability vision

mCloudTech.ai, a MISA registered company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key partner to deliver a decentralized experience that will empower the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to lead the way in effectively reducing carbon emissions by leveraging cloud solutions. mCloud plays a critical role in this vision, delivering exclusive digital sustainability applications built on Google Cloud.

This announcement marks a turning point in decarbonization efforts, positioning Saudi Arabia, mCloudTech.ai, and Google Cloud as leaders at the intersection of technology and sustainability.

About mCloudTech.ai

mCloudTech.ai Corp. is a newly-formed, privately-held software company incorporated in Delaware, United States with a regional wholly-owned subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia holding a MISA license to operate in-Kingdom. mCloudTech.ai is a Google Cloud partner with a coveted Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability designation. mCloudTech.ai offers AssetCareⓇ, asset performance, reliability, and sustainability solutions to asset-intensive organizations around the world, with cloud applications built on top of the industry-leading cloud, AI, and blockchain technologies provided by Google Cloud.

